Could UCLA Establish a Rivalry With Sacramento State in the Future?
Most college football fans are not aware of the potential powerhouse brewing in the Bay Area. The Sacramento State Hornets are a team with an offensive innovative head coach, a young, burgeoning roster, millions in NIL money and a new stadium on the way.
This past December, former UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was named head coach of the Hornets, bringing his patented "go-go" offense with him that helped the Rebels reach back-to-back Mountain West title games after being bowl ineligible for the previous ten years.
Marion's offense is a modernized triple option offense that employs a much more fluid passing attack. The success of it got then UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava a scholarship to UCLA's crosstown rival USC.
Sacramento State sits in a top-10 media market in America and reportedly has over 35 million dollars in NIL money ready for Marion's disposal. The university has also announced plans for a new stadium that will seat at least 25,000 fans. The Hornets are expected to make the jump to the FBS level within the next five years, likely joining the Pac-12 or Mountain West.
UCLA should look to establish a longterm playing agreement with Sacramento State. Whether people like it or not, Sacramento State has the financial backing and talent pool to become the premier college football power on the West Coast. They will be a Power Five program within 15 years so establishing good relations with them now is crucial.
Sacramento State heavily recruits Southern California, UCLA heavily recruits Northern California. Both sides could promise recruits a visit home every two years and even more with UCLA if it keeps up its agreement with Cal.
UCLA will also have an ability to cast a bigger amount of influence over the region. The football program can begin to develop strong relationships with the high school and JUCO coaches in the Bay Area with DeShaun Foster being able to do a personal visit every other year. That opens up a brand new talent pool for the Bruins.
Sacramento State is coming, and it will produce millions of dollars in income. UCLA should be advantageous as to grab some cash of its own.
