UCLA Should Consider a California Based Non-Conference Schedule
It has never been easier for UCLA alums to watch their beloved Bruins battle as their Big Ten cross-country schedule has the team playing from coast to coast. In 2024, the Bruins' non-conference schedule did them no favors, having their season open at Hawaii and eventually taking a trip to LSU, a trip that came two weeks before UCLA jetted off to Penn State for their Big Ten road opener.
UCLA needs to prioritize the health and safety of their players, safety compromised by long road trips and a lack of sleep. The body is not meant to endure the damage inflicted by football on top of constant time changes and a collegiate academic schedule.
As a result, UCLA needs to keep its non-conference schedule as California-based as possible. While their games are booked through 2027, after that UCLA plays primarily on the west coast. The farthest they'll go is to Hawaii and Utah.
There's a greater benefit to staying home than just an easier travel schedule. UCLA could plan out a long-term home-and-home series with rival Cal and new Pac-12 member Fresno State, giving the Bruins a semi-annual trip to two grossly underrated recruiting hotbeds.
The amount of talent coming out of the Valley can not be quantified and unless they're a national recruit, Fresno State is plucking these players left and right. With their conference move and hiring of former North Dakota State coach Matt Entz, their stranglehold of their home region will only continue to tighten.
Northern California is home to some excellent high school football, but its JUCO products are the crown jewel of the West Coast. In a world of NIL, those players are simply looking for an opportunity, and often times they turn those opportunities into a trip to the NFL.
UCLA can not compete in recruiting like its conference rivals. UCLA needs to find talent in other ways, and becoming a home for talent that falls through the cracks is a great way to do it. By playing California-based programs, the Bruins will be able to promise games in places their families can easily attend.
The players benefit, the program benefits, and the storied traditions of Bruins football can play on into the modern day.
