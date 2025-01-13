Could UCLA Hire Coach of Former Rival as an Analyst?
After just one year as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb was fired after the NFL's regular season came to a close. The longtime collegiate coach was set to follow Kalen DeBoer from the University of Washington to Alabama before Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave Grubb an opportunity to remain in Seattle.
Grubb has coached on the West Coast since 2017 with stops with Fresno State, Washington, and the Seattle Seahawks so it is likely Grubb would like to remain in the region while staying close to football. While the door remains open for Grubb to rejoin his longtime coaching companion in DeBoer, Alabama already has an offensive coordinator and fears that Grubb's presence inside Tuscaloosa could hinder Crimson Tide OC Nick Sheridan could prevent Grubb from being hired as an analyst.
Grubb may find a job, but it is highly unlikely, as most collegiate programs have already filled their coaching staffs and due to his scheme, the NFL may not be interested in his services outside of being a position coach.
UCLA could take advantage of this opportunity by offering him an analyst role where he would work closely with Bruins offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri to develop a more fluid passing attack. Grubb's offenses have historically shredded defenses through the air, with his 2022 Washington Huskies winning the Pac-12 and advancing to the national championship game behind Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr, fellow first-round picks Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu, along with current NFL receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillian.
Grubb could stay on the West Coast while remaining close to college football. The Seahawks are currently paying his salary which means UCLA would probably have to pay out a low five-figure salary for his services. A cheap price for the knowledge Grubb could bring.
There's also tremendous interest around college football in Sunseri, who could be poised to take a higher-paying coordinator job or potentially a head coaching job in 2026. Having Grubb in the building means UCLA would potentially have its next offensive coordinator already in the building, working with the staff and players.
It would be a perfect arrangement for both sides if Grubb doesn't find a coordinator job, helping DeShaun Foster not only win games but establish a better relationship with the Fresno and Seattle areas along with building his coaching Rolodex.
