Could UCLA's Thompson-Robinson Find a New Role Under Browns OC Rees?
After starting in two of the final three games for the Cleveland Browns in their 2024 season, former UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished his year as the backup behind Bailey Zappe in a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Thompson-Robinson did play a few snaps but like he did as a starter, he was not efficient, ending his season on a sour note.
As a result of their three-win season, the Browns fired OC Ken Dorsey, promoting in-house assistant and former Notre Dame and Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the position. Thompson-Robinson, who appeared to have one foot out the door in Cleveland has a new life as incumbent starter Deshaun Watson suffered another ACL tear, most likely sidelining him for a majority of the 2025 season.
Watson's career is essentially over, at least on the Browns, leaving Thompson-Robinson as the only quarterback on the roster. While the Browns will look for their quarterback of the future, they will need a player to be the bridge until they're ready and Thompson-Robinson could be the answer.
New OC Tommy Rees has experience with a player that has a skillset like Thompson-Robinson as he helped Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide win the 2023 SEC Championship and make the College Football Playoff.
Milroe took a significant step backward after new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer moved on from Rees and now in the NFL, Thompson-Robinson finally has a play-caller who knows how to utilize his strengths and mask his weaknesses.
Thompson-Robinson will also have a strong run game to rely on and the emergence of Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy could lead to Thompson-Robinson having a consistent target for which he now has an offseason to develop a relationship with.
While Thompson-Robinson is unlikely to be the Browns' long-term starter, Rees could display enough of his talent for the Browns to design special offensive packages around him or showcase him enough to grab another NFL opportunity.
For a career that looked to have stalled two weeks earlier, Thompson-Robinson has found new life. What the former Bruin does with his second chance is up to him but for the first time in his professional career, he'll have the resources to be successful.
