Skip to main content

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

The pair of UCLA playmakers are officially in the running for college football's national player of the year honor.

Preseason watch list season has begun, and the Bruins have put forth some early contenders.

The Maxwell Football Club released its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award on Monday, setting 85 student-athletes up for a pursuit of the national player of the year honor. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet were both included on the list, giving the Bruins two challengers for the trophy.

This marks the third year in a row that Thompson-Robinson has made the preseason watch list, whereas Charbonnet is a first-time member.

Thompson-Robinson has passed for 7,541 yards, 61 touchdowns and 26 interceptions on 60.7% passing for a 140.8 passer rating across the first four years of his collegiate career. The dual-threat passer has also picked up 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

In 2021 alone, Thompson-Robinson went for 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, a 153.4 passer rating, 611 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson is within reach of breaking a few of UCLA's all-time passing records, considering he is just 15 touchdowns away from surpassing Brett Hundley and 3,168 yards away from surpassing Cade McNown.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Forty-one other quarterbacks were named to the Maxwell Award watch list, while Charbonnet was one of 25 running backs to make the cut.

Charbonnet excelled in his first year as a Bruin in 2021, racking up 1,137 yards and 13 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry while also picking up 197 yards on 24 receptions. The former Michigan transfer posted seven 100-yard performances, and after scoring seven touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, he scored six more in the final four.

Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing, Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, USC receiver Jordan Addison, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising, Utah running back Tavion Thomas are the other Pac-12 representatives on the watch list.

The Maxwell Award will be announced on ESPN in December as part of the annual College Football Awards Show.

Gary Beban, who won the Maxwell Award in 1967, is the only Bruin to ever earn the honor.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Dorian Thompson-RobinsonZach CharbonnetUCLA Bruins

FX0kYV4VEAEB4nX
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Sends Offer to Class of 2024 Point Guard Britt Prince

By Benjamin Royer17 hours ago
USATSI_18704452
Olympic Sports

Patrick Cantlay Uses Late Push to Finish Top 10 at The Open Championship

By Sam Connon22 hours ago
USATSI_8155295
Football

UCLA Football Offensive Lineman Thomas Cole Leaves Team After Suicide Attempt

By Sam ConnonJul 16, 2022
USATSI_16061444
News

Governor Gavin Newsom Comes Out Against UCLA's Move From Pac-12 to Big Ten

By Benjamin RoyerJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17161886
Football

UCLA Football Boasts 11 Representatives in East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

By Sam ConnonJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18690910
Olympic Sports

Resurgent Second Round Lifts Patrick Cantlay Into Top 10 at The Open

By Sam ConnonJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18687779
Olympic Sports

Patrick Cantlay Posts Strong Back 9 in First Round of Open Championship

By Sam ConnonJul 14, 2022
IMG_3332
Football

Class of 2023 CB Rodrick Pleasant Includes UCLA Football in Top 6

By Sam ConnonJul 14, 2022