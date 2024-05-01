UCLA Football: Ex-Bruins Offensive Lineman Joins Major Playoff Contender
Former UCLA star offensive guard Duke Clemens has found a home in the NFL. Clemens has signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with NFC contender the Detroit Lions, the Bruins have announced via their official team X account.
The Lions have signed Clemens to a $60,000 guaranteed signing bonus as an undrafted free agent. The former redshirt senior from Kailua, Hawaii, was fantastic for the Bruins in his five-year college career.
In 2023, he appeared in all 13 games and was selected to the second-team All-Pac-12 team. Clemens helped lead the Bruins to No. 1 in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game this season. He also helped lead UCLA to six 200-yard rushing games, including a season-high 413 rushing yards against North Carolina Central.
Clemens joins six former teammates, including Carson Steele, Alex Johnson, and Carl Jones Jr., who have signed with teams as undrafted free agents.
