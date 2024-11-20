Five Bruins on College Football Award Watch List
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) have five players on their current roster who are up for a prestigious award in college football that was born in 2014.
The 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List has added a handful of Bruins to their long list of Polynesian college football players eligible for the award.
Senior defensive back Devin Aupiu, senior defensive lineman and captain Jay Toia, senior tight end Moliki Matavao, redshirt junior offensive lineman Alani Makihele, and redshirt junior defensive lineman Keanu Williams have all made the list.
The award is presented to the most outstanding player in college football of Polynesian ancestry who embodies incredible ability and integrity. Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder, and Inductee Jesse Sapolu spoke on the importance of the award back in August.
“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most prestigious awards in all of college football," Sapolu said. “This award means so much to our people as it showcases the tremendous impact that our Polynesian student-athletes are having on the game of football, and gives us an opportunity to share our culture with the world.”
A former Bruin who is currently having an incredible season for the Indianapolis Colts won the award very recently. Rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu won the award back in 2023 alongside Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Latu was the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The award is in just its 10th year as former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota won it in 2014 as the first to ever do it. Other former winners include Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, USC's Troy Polamalu, and former Oregon Duck Penei Sewell.
This award means everything to the athletes with Polynesian heritage and to be able to represent their people on some of the biggest stages in college football is quite remarkable. Two of the top candidates from the Bruins will be Matavao and Toia who have been cornerstone pieces of the team.
Matavao currently has 31 receptions for 371 yards and one touchdown. The senior has a chance to be drafted next year or climb through the ranks as an undrafted free agent. Toia is in the same situation, with 21 tackles and one sack through 10 games.
With two games to play, not counting a potential bowl game appearance, all five Bruins will have more opportunities to prove themselves as to why they should be selected as the top Polynesian player in the country.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.