3 Bruins Who Must Shine In UCLA's Matchup vs Rutgers

The Bruins need these three players to seal their ticket to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament.

UCLA’s starters have been all over the place and, at times, have been the backbone of the team’s success. However, recently, it has actually been the bench that has helped push UCLA even further. Because of that, expect a few bench players to appear on this list.

Xavier Booker | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion.

In the first matchup, UCLA was able to win 98–66 following a few surprise performances. Most notably, Xavier Booker scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting while going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line. That performance essentially closed the door on any hope Rutgers had of staying competitive.

While it is unlikely that Booker will replicate that exact performance, he still presents a strong matchup advantage against Rutgers. A 24-point performance does not happen by accident. It requires several factors to fall into place, and Booker has plenty working in his favor entering this game.

Eric Freeny | G

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion.

In the Booker section, we mentioned how a surprise performance was the driving force behind UCLA’s 32-point win. With UCLA expected to win this game by a sizable margin, Eric Freeny could receive significant minutes both early and late in the game. He is the jolt UCLA needs.

In the previous matchup against USC, Freeney recorded 10 points and five rebounds in just 18 minutes. His impact ultimately helped UCLA secure a 21-point victory. If Freeney can deliver a similar performance, UCLA should be in great shape to win this game comfortably.

Donovan Dent | G

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; FS1 analyst Miles Simon (right) interviews UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center.

The final player on this list is Donovan Dent. As we know, Dent’s impact toward the end of the season has been significant. While he has been up and down at times, he must build momentum now before the NCAA Tournament begins, as this raises UCLA's ceiling overall.

If Dent can deliver a strong performance against Rutgers, it will give him valuable confidence heading into a potential matchup with Michigan State. When Dent is scoring at a high rate, UCLA should have little trouble advancing. That starts with an absolute masterclass against Rutgers.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion.

The bottom line is that UCLA needs to continue getting strong offensive production from players outside its starting lineup. If the Bruins can do that, they become a much more versatile team — something that could help push them toward a deep tournament run.