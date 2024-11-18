Former UCLA Star Makes Major Impact In Pivotal Win
When the Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA Bruins defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, some had questions.
While no one doubted Latu's talent, there were those who wondered if the Colts were better off going with Dallas Turner or Jared Verse at that spot.
The jury is still out, but one thing is for sure: Latu has shown flashes of brilliance this season.
Take Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, for example.
Latu finished with three tackles and a sack, with two of his stops coming for losses. His sack of Aaron Rodgers was significant, as was a key stop on an attempted screen pass in the backfield late in the game.
The Colts rallied in the fourth quarter for a 28-27 win over the Jets, improving to 5-6 and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
While there were many reasons for Indianapolis' big win (Anthony Richardson's performance down the stretch was incredible), Latu's dominance along the defensive line cannot be understated.
On the season overall, Latu has registered 21 tackles, three sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The 23-year-old is a key member of a Colts defensive line rotation that also includes big names like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and Kwity Paye.
The fact that Latu is receiving such significant playing time along a front seven that is so crowded demonstrates just how much confidence Shane Steichen and Indianapolis' coaching staff has in Latu, who was a major force in college.
Latu actually began his collegiate career at Washington and played just one season with the Huskies before a serious neck injury forced him out of football for the next two years.
Then, heading into 2022, Latu transferred to UCLA, which was when he began to dominate.
He rattled off 36 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during his debut campaign with the Bruins, and last year, he racked up 49 stops, 22 tackles for loss (which led the nation),13 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
The future is certainly looking bright for Latu, who is making an impact beyond the stat sheet.
