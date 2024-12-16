Former Bruin Continues to Shine For Cowboys
Former UCLA linebacker Eric Kendricks put together yet another star performance this past Sunday and has continued to be one of the brightest Bruins to play in the NFL in recent years. His impact on the Dallas Cowboys this past year has been nothing short of incredible.
Kendricks earned his second interception of the season, including five tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. He has been one of the best defensive players for the Cowboys this year and continues to make the Bruins proud with his sensational play.
After spending his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and spending a short one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Kendricks joined a Cowboys team that has seen struggles this season but has been a shining star of their defense all season long and a major addition.
So far this season, Kendricks is the team leader in tackles (119) and ranks ninth highest in the entire NFL in total tackles. He has three sacks and three tackles for loss this season with two interceptions. There has been no player more pivotal this season for a Cowboys team trying to make the playoffs.
As one of the most consistent players in terms of health and production, Kendricks has totaled over 1100 tackles in his career with 21.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and 59 pass deflections. His ability to stay on the field and provide a positive impact rivals anyone in the league over the past decade.
Something must be said about the longevity of Kendricks' career, playing four seasons with the Bruins and still producing at a high clip in his 10th professional season. Especially at the linebacker position, very few players can continue to do what Kendricks is putting together in his career.
In four years with the Bruins, Kendricks earned a Butkus Award in 2014, given to the best linebacker in college football along with the Alamo Bowl MVP in 2015. He is arguably the best defender to come out of the Bruins' program and has continued his success into the NFL.
