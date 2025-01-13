Former Bruin Helps Will Team to NFL Wild Card Win
Former UCLA kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been one of the most trusted kickers over the past decade and put his talents on display once again with the Houston Texans. In a 32-12 victory over the Los Angeles Charger, Fairbairn helped the Texans to their third-straight Wild Card win.
Fairbairn was a perfect 3-3 from field goal distance, including a 41-yard kick. He would make one field goal in each of the last three quarters and also made all three of his extra-point attempts. The Texans quickly ran away with the game in the second half, but Fairbairn helped get them to that point.
It marks the third career playoff win for Fairbairn and the Texans since he was drafted by the team in 2017. It now marks back-to-back seasons that the Texans have made it out of the first round of the playoffs with Fairbairn being the featured kicker.
In five career playoff games, Fairbairn has made eight of his 10 field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. He has connected on all 14 of his extra-point attempts throughout his playoff career. One of the most consistent and efficient kickers in the game has done it once again for his team.
The nine-year NFL veteran had previously spent four years with the Bruins from 2012-'15. He was named the Lou Groza Award winner for top collegiate kicker while becoming the all-time leading scorer in Pac-12 history during his senior season in 2015.
Surprisingly enough, Fairbairn went undrafted in the 2016 draft and later signed with the Texans just after the draft had concluded. He would be named the team's starting kicker the following season and would never lose his job as the go-to guy for the Texans offense for almost a decade.
The Texans will now be waiting to see who they will play in the divisional round of the playoffs next week. There is a strong possibility it will be the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that Fairbairn has already kicked against this season, hitting 2-2 field goal attempts and 1-2 on extra points.
Fairbairn has never been past the second round of the playoffs and will seek to make his farthest run in the postseason this year. With the Texans possessing such a dangerous kicker, they will have an incredible chance to continue moving on if it comes down to the foot of Fairbairn.
