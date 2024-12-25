Former Bruin Has Been X Factor For Texans This Year
Former UCLA Bruins kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is in his ninth year in the NFL and is continuing to post productive and consistent numbers to help lead the Houston Texans back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Fairbairn has played every season for the Texans in his career and went undrafted in 2016 after being a 76% career field goal kicker for the Bruins from 2012 to 2015. He may not have had extremely impressive numbers at the college level, but his current stats speak for themself.
The 30-year-old kicker has the third-most made field goals in the league so far with 35 and ranks second in kicks of 50 yards or longer. He has hit 13 of 16 from beyond 50 yards, which is impressively consistent this late into his career.
Not to mention, Fairbairn is tied for the fourth-longest kick of the year at 59 yards. As kicking numbers increase across the league, he is one of the guys with an absolute leg on him. Fairbairn is trusted to go out from almost any distance and get the job done.
Fairbairn had also made 32 straight extra points to start the season before missing one extra point in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. There are not many kickers still in the NFL that have been around as long as he had and continue to post Pro Bowl-type numbers.
As the go-to guy for an AFC playoff team, Fairbairn will be called upon in some big moments this postseason. For a team that currently averages 23.1 points per game with 347 total points scored through 15 games, Fairbairn accounts for just over 25% of the team's points with 137 total.
The Texans are currently 9-6 and have clinched the AFC South title, meaning that they will host a playoff game during the opening Wild Card weekend of NFL playoffs. Fairbairn will surely be utilized in a big role and is regarded as one of the more trusted kickers around the league.
The Bruins have bred talent for decades and Fairbairn is just another perfect example of what this program can provide, especially as an undrafted player. There will be many to follow in his footsteps as another Bruin great to succeed at the highest level.
