Former Bruins Star Was Arguably an NFL Pro Bowl Snub
You probably won't find many more underrated NFL players than Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks.
I get it: inside linebackers aren't highly valued anymore. Not with the rise of edge rushers. However, when it comes to middle linebackers, Kendricks is one of the league's best.
The former UCLA Bruin just completed a fantastic 2024 campaign for the Cowboys, racking up 138 tackles, three sacks, a couple of interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
And just think: Dallas was able to get him on a one-year, $3-million contract.
Kendricks has long been underappreciated.
The 32-year-old was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first eight years of his career with the Vikings.
During that time, the UCLA product made one lone Pro Bowl appearance, which came in 2019 when he finished with 110 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended. He even earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for his efforts.
For some reason, that was the only time Kendricks has earned any sort of actual recognition for his performance, and this is a player who has rattled off over 135 tackles in three of the past four seasons.
As a matter of fact, for all the talk about Pro Bowl snubs, a legitimate argument can be made that Kendricks was snubbed this year, as he registered a terrific 75.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
The question is whether or not the Cowboys will re-sign him in free agency.
If Kendricks' market is anything like last year, he will be available for a while, as Dallas was able to nab him a couple of weeks into the free-agent period last March.
And that was after the Clovis, California native recorded 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six passes defended with the Los Angeles Chargers the preceding campaign.
Kendrick is incredibly versatile, possessing great run-stuffing ability and the ability to rush the passer. He isn't terrible in coverage, either.
Whoever lands the veteran linebacker in free agency this offseason will absolutely be acquiring a steal of a player.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.