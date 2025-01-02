UCLA's Eric Kendricks Could Finish Career on Sunday
Eric Kendricks has spent the last 10 seasons operating as one of the most consistent players in all of professional football. A 2015 second-round draft pick, Kendricks and fellow UCLA Bruin linebacker Anthony Barr were pillars of a vaunted Mike Zimmer Minnesota Vikings defense from 2015 to 2021 before Barr left in free agency.
Kendricks would leave after the 2022 season when Minnesota brought in Kevin O'Connell to replace Zimmer. Kendricks then spent a season back in Los Angeles as a member of the Chargers before reuniting this season with Zimmer in Dallas.
Kendricks, a native of Clovis, California, has always been a player that his teammates and coaches could rely on. Long before his NFL days, Kendricks was a standout athlete at Herbert Hoover High School in Fresno, paving his way to UCLA.
Once on campus, Kendricks took a road no longer traveled by modern collegiate athletes, spending five years in Westwood, honing his craft while helping UCLA achieve 35 wins in four years, along with two Pac-12 south titles, two bowl wins and two 10-win seasons.
Kendricks also established a dominant partnership with Barr, helping head coach Jim Mora revitalize a struggling Bruins program. Kendricks left UCLA in style, winning the 2015 Alamo Bowl over #11 Kansas State while earning MVP honors alongside Paul Perkins.
While he has yet to comment on his future, it is rare for off-ball linebackers to play into their 30s and at 32 years old, it could be a final ride for the Westwood legend.
The Cowboys are expected to undergo a series of changes this offseason which could see the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy and Zimmer. Kendricks is set to be a free agent in 2025. The good news for Kendricks is that if he wishes to continue playing, he'll likely have suitors.
Before reuniting with Zimmer in Dallas, Kendricks was close to signing a deal with the 49ers. San Francisco decided to sign De'Vondre Campbell and considering how that went for them, Kendricks may still be on their wish list.
However, that is a conversation for another time. If Kendricks decides to hang up the cleats after this season, it would be a retirement well deserved. One of the best Bruins to ever do it, Kendricks was a first-team All-American in 2014.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSIand @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.