Former UCLA Coach Taking Heat for Play-Calling in Rivalry Showdown
It wasn't a good weekend for Ohio State football.
The former No. 2 team in the nation was set up perfectly to end its drought against its greatest rival, Michigan, as it went into Saturday's showdown with one of the best rosters in all of college football with an opportunity to stomp a Michigan team that had been having a down year and secure its spot in the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2020.
Instead, the Buckeyes placed an emphasis on the run game, despite having one of the best quarterbacks and wide receiver rooms in the nation, with a chance to expose a vulnerable Michigan secondary that was without arguaby the best cornerback in the country, Will Johnson.
Fans and analysts have placed the blame on Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who has now lost four straight meetings with the Wolverines, and Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, former UCLA head coach.
Kelly and Day were mocked and ridiculed on social media:
Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic called Saturday's game the "worst called game by Chip Kelly of the season." He wrote the following:
"I don’t know the intricacies of Kelly’s career enough to know if Saturday was the worst called game he’s ever had, but I know that if he was hoping to get a call from the NFL this offseason, those chances just took a hit, He was completely outclassed by Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
"Everybody knew that the only way Ohio State could lose that game is by letting the Michigan defensive front dominate. Guess what it did?
" ... You are Ohio State, arguably the most talented team in the country, with three NFL receivers on the field. Throw the ball."
Ohio State's hiring of Chip Kelly initially seemed to be a move that would ge the Buckeyes over the hump and make a run for its first national title in 10 years. And up until Saturday, it seemed it was well on its way to doing so.
But the loss to Michigan was a major setback and one that has put Kelly in a very bad position.
Kelly took over the job last February after spending six seasons as UCLA's head coach.
