Skip to main content

Former UCLA Football OL Baraka Beckett Enters Transfer Portal

The reserve lineman had not been with the Bruins this season and will have two years of eligibility wherever he goes next.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Bruins have lost another offensive lineman, albeit not one who had been with the team this fall.

Former UCLA football offensive lineman Baraka Beckett has entered the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Beckett appeared in one game over the last four seasons and graduated this past year, but was not present at spring camp, fall camp or any practice sessions so far in the 2022 season.

Beckett had already started sharing his highlights and practice tape on Sept. 27, at which point he had already hit the portal, but he made the move public and official Wednesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Beckett was one of the first recruits to commit to coach Chip Kelly and his new regime all the way back in January 2018, not long after he decommitted from Hawaii as a defensive lineman.

247Sports had Beckett rated as a three-star prospect who ranked No. 61 among offensive guards in his class and No. 156 out of all players in California. Beckett also had offers from Army, Columbia, Cornell, Idaho, Rice, UC Davis and UNLV.

Over the following four seasons, Beckett served almost exclusively as a scout team lineman. The Pacific Palisades, California, native appeared in the 2021 season opener against Hawaii, but did not appear in the following 11 games despite appearing as the second-string left guard in the two-deep throughout much of the campaign.

With Beckett no longer a part of UCLA, he is already starting to scope out his next destination – the lineman posted a video to his Instagram story Saturday from Duke's home game against Virginia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Beckett's announcement came just hours after super senior defensive lineman-turned-offensive tackle Tyler Manoa entered the transfer portal. As a result, the Bruins have seen two players depart via the portal this fall, both offensive linemen.

The Bruins still have both of its Week 1 starting tackles in Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal and redshirt freshman Garrett DiGiorgio, with redshirt sophomore Bruno Fina and Oregon transfer Jaylan Jeffers slated to back them up.

Of the 21 UCLA players who entered the transfer portal last offseason, tackle/guard Beau Taylor was the lone offensive lineman in the bunch. Starters Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson left for the NFL Draft, though, so they had to be replaced by O'Neal and DiGiorgio.

Local three-star Sam Yoon was the lone tackle to join the program this past recruiting cycle, while DiGiorgio and the now-retired Thomas Cole were the only ones the year before that. UCLA does not have a single offensive line commit for its 2023 recruiting class, leaving plenty of questions about where depth will come from at tackle moving forward.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF BARAKA BECKETT/TWITTER

Baraka BeckettUCLA Bruins

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 4.50.36 PM
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Utah, UCLA Football's Books and Ball Culture

By Sam Connon
USATSI_16784636
Football

Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19150169
Football

SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 6: UCLA Football Continues Emergence

By Sam Connon
FeMkJuNaAAA_9QQ
Softball

Top-Ranked 2024 Recruit Addisen Fisher Commits to UCLA Softball

By Benjamin Royer
10FD9239-60FB-4318-A009-F0C11E43ACBC
Football

Pac-12 Week 5 Awards: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Wins Offensive Player of the Week

By Sam Connon
F745AE2E-6EAC-482E-8BA0-D143EC80B202
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA-Washington Takeaways, DTR's Mindset

By Sam Connon
_NZ97134
Olympic Sports

UCLA Men's Soccer Loses to Washington in Another Tight Shutout

By Sam Connon
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Football

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game

By Sam Connon