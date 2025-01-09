Former UCLA Star Earns Massive Contract Projection
If the Dallas Cowboys are going to be able to retain defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in NFL free agency, they may have to pay through the nose.
Odighizuwa is slated to be arguably the best interior defensive lineman on the market this March, and those types of players tend to get paid.
The former UCLA star should be no exception.
As a matter of fact, Pro Football Focus has compared Odighizuwa to Baltimore Ravens star Nnamdi Madubuike, who landed a massive four-year, $98-million contract last offseason.
Odighizuwa registered 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble this year while also earning himself an impressive 78.5 pass-rushing grade from PFF.
The 26-year-old was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and instantly established himself as a force in the trenches for Dallas, recording 36 tackles and a pair of sacks during his rookie campaign.
What's more, Odighizuwa has played in every game over the last three seasons and has missed just one game during his NFL career.
There is no question that the UCLA product is one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL, but just because he isn't a household name does not mean that teams won't be lining up to sign him once free agency opens in a couple of months.
Odighizuwa spent four years with the Bruins between 2017 and 2020, accumulating 120 stops, 28 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his collegiate tenure.
His best campaign at UCLA came in 2019 when he racked up 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
But will Odighizuwa really be able to land a Madubuike-sized deal?
For comparison's sake, Madubuike rattled off 56 tackles and 13 sacks in 2023, which led to his monster contract with the Ravens last year.
Odighizuwa is obviously an impact player, but the market may treat him a bit differently than Madubuike, who clearly posted superior numbers during his contract year.
We'll see how Odighizuwa's market takes shape in March and whether or not the Cowboys — who are strapped for cash — will be able to re-sign him.
