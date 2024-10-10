UCLA Football: Former Bruin Laiatu Latu Is in Top 3 of Important NFL Stat
Former UCLA defensive star Laiatu Latu ranks in the top three amongst NFL rookies for most pressures this season. The defensive end's performance through the first five games of the season has been everything the Indianapolis Colts hoped it would be.
Latu's 11 pressures only trail behind Rams rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Verse has racked up 20 pressures this season, while his teammate Fiske has tallied 15.
The rookies' 11 pressures are the second highest on the Colts.
In the Colts' upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, fans are excited to watch a rookie trench battle between Latu and Titans left tackle J.C. Latham. Latu has lined up as the right edge rusher 88.7 percent of the time this season, which means there's a high possibility the two rookies will match up for most of the game.
Latham has allowed just 18 pressure on 138 pass-blocking snaps, which is the fourth-best rate among qualifying left tackles.
Two weeks ago, Latu recorded the first sack of his professional career against the Chicago Bears. The accomplishment was made even sweeter as Latu earned his first sack against former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.
"They drafted me for this moment," Latu said postgame via the team transcript. "It hit me right in that moment, for sure. I'm still living it up."
Indianapolis earned a 21-16 victory over the Bears in Week 3. Latu was a huge factor in his team's big win.
"What made me the happiest was that I got to create the turnover in their own red zone with score what it was," Latu said. "It felt phenomenal."
As a result of Latu's sack, the Colts got possession of the ball inside the Bears' 20-yard line to set up the game-sealing touchdown.
"It's huge," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "I mean, (Latu) was rolling pretty good all game and he was getting close, close, and then finally he got one there at the end."
Latu's career with UCLA also included several milestones.
In 2023, Latu was named the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year. The former Bruin also earned the Polynesian College Football Defensive Player of the Year that same year.
In 2022, Latu was one of three winners of the College Football Comeback Players of the Year Award.
Latu's abilities in college transferred well the NFL. The 15th overall pick has continued his upward trajectory throughout the season. The next test for the 2-3 Colts is Tennessee Sunday.