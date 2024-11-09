Former UCLA Star May Land Massive NFL Opportunity
The UCLA Bruins don't exactly have a very enviable situation at quarterback at the moment, as Ethan Garbers has really struggled this season.
But previously, UCLA had an exciting playmaker by the name of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson spent five years with the Bruins between 2018 and 2022, establishing himself as the full-time starter as soon as 2019 and kind of playing a Lamar Jackson-lite role.
The signal-caller really broke out in 2021, throwing for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 609 yards and nine scores, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
The following season, Thompson-Robinson totaled 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 picks through the air while making good on 69.6 percent of his throws. Additionally, he racked up 645 yards while reaching the end zone 12 times on the ground, logging 5.5 yards per attempt.
Thompson-Robinson established himself as a legitimate prospect and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old saw some action during his rookie campaign, making eight appearances and three starts. He was largely unimpressive, finishing with 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, but with Thompson-Robinson still being young, the Browns may be prepared to give him another shot.
Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the season in Cleveland, and while Jameis Winston shows flashes here and there, he is 30 years old and is clearly not the Browns' quarterback of the future.
Enter Thompson-Robinson, who could very well supplant Winston under center in Cleveland.
But does the Columbia, S.C. native have enough to truly prove himself to the Browns?
While he was an electrifying threat at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson has shown very little on the NFL level. Perhaps his game won't exactly translate in the pros. Or maybe he just hasn't been given enough of an opportunity yet?
Well, he may end up getting a shot at some point during the second half of 2024. Cleveland is just 2-7 and has nothing else to lose, so it might as well see if Thompson-Robinson can demonstrate any potential moving forward.
