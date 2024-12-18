Former UCLA Star Must Seize Major NFL Opportunity
Former UCLA Bruins star Dorian Thompson-Robinson has finally gotten his big break.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to start in his team's Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after the Browns benched Jameis Winston, and it could serve as a major opportunity for him.
Right now, Cleveland appears headed toward selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but could Thompson-Robinson make the Browns change their minds?
The 25-year-old has seen limited action in Cleveland thus far. He made eight appearances and three starts during his rookie campaign last year, throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 53.6 percent of his passes.
Not exactly great numbers.
Through three appearances thus far in 2024, Thompson-Robinson has totaled 100 yards and three picks while completing 44.1 percent of his throws.
He relieved Winston this past weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs and threw an interception, so he definitely needs to clean things up versus the Bengals and moving forward.
Thompson-Robinson has a real chance to make a name for himself here over these final three games of the regular season.
The Browns aren't going anywhere, so he isn't under any sort of pressure to win. He just needs to play well and potentially secure himself a job heading into next season.
More than likely, Cleveland will pick a signal-caller in April either way. But let's say the Browns decide to roll with an offensive tackle in the first round. If that occurs, Thompson-Robinson would have an actual opportunity to start in 2025.
For that reason, it is beyond imperative for the UCLA product to put forth a good showing over the final three weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Thompson-Robinson was impressive with the Bruins, spending five years with the team from 2018 through 2022. During his final season at UCLA, he totaled 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 picks through the air while adding 645 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
He was then selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Clearly, Thompson-Robinson has dual-threat capabilities, so hopefully, we see his talents on display against Cincinnati and beyond.
