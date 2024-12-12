Former UCLA Star Earns Big Endorsement for NFL Opportunity
Is former UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson closing in on a major NFL opportunity?
Thompson-Robinson is currently serving as Jameis Winston's backup with the Cleveland Browns, and with the Browns out of playoff contention with just four games remaining during the regular season, it may be time to give the youngster a shot.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic feels it may be an appropriate time for Thompson-Robinson to see the field and isn't sure what the Browns have to lose in the potential scenario.
"With four games left and the Browns officially eliminated from a playoff berth, why not try Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback? What do the Browns have to lose? Four more games?" Lloyd wrote. "Throw Thompson-Robinson out there Sunday at home, let the Chiefs blitz him relentlessly and see how he responds."
It should be noted that when Thompson-Robinson has seen the field since being selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it hasn't been pretty.
In eight appearances and three starts during his rookie campaign, the 25-year-old threw for 440 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions while completing just 53.6 percent of his passes.
Then, in three brief stints this season, Thompson-Robinson has gone 11-for-25 with 82 yards and a couple of picks.
So, the UCLA product has thrown 137 passes on the NFL level and hass produced just one touchdown and six interceptions.
That certainly isn't good, but that's a very small sample size. He deserves another chance to show what he can do, especially with Winston being 30 years old and clearly not representing the Browns' future under center.
Of course, Cleveland can always draft a quarterback in April, but it may be worth giving Thompson-Robinson a shot. It really couldn't hurt.
The Columbia, S.C. native spent five seasons with the Bruins between 2018 and 2022. During his final collegiate campaign, he threw for 3,169 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 picks while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 645 yards and 12 scores.
Perhaps we will get a chance to see Thompson-Robinson taking snaps for the Browns during the last month of the 2024 NFL campaign.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.