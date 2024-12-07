Former UCLA Star Sends Stern Warning to Lions
The Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers in a thriller on Thursday night, completing the two-game regular season sweep of their NFC North division rivals.
But are the Lions done seeing the Packers?
There is a chance that Detroit could see Green Bay again in the playoffs, and Packers defensive lineman — and former UCLA Bruins star — Kenny Clark seems more than ready for another meeting at Ford Field.
“We’re definitely going to be back here and we’ll be excited to play them again once we do,” Clark said after Thursday's game. “But it’s tough, it’s a tough loss. Got to get better from here, and we will get better from here.”
Clark racked up a season-high eight tackles in the loss. On the season overall, he has registered 31 tackles, a sack and a couple of fumble recoveries in what has been a down year for the UCLA product.
The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $64-million contract extension with Green Bay during the offseason after an impressive 2023 campaign in which he racked up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles en route to his third Pro Bowl appearance.
However, through 13 games this season, Clark has logged just four quarterback hits, which is his lowest mark since his rookie year back in 2016.
Clark spent three seasons at UCLA between 2013 and 2015 and established himself as a force in the trenches, rattling off 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and five passes defended during his final campaign with the Bruins.
He was then selected by the Packers with the 27th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and has gone on to have a very solid professional career.
Perhaps one of the most eye-opening aspects of Clark's NFL tenure is his durability, as he hasn't missed a game since 2021. And even that year, Clark sat just one contest.
The Lions improved to 12-1 with their win over the Packers, who fell to 9-4.
Winning the NFC North is probably out of the question now for Clark and Green Bay, but there remains a possibility that the Packers can make another trip to the Motor City.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.