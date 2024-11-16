How UCLA QB Garbers Fared Against Washington
UCLA was unable to build on its three-game win streak on Friday as the Washington Huskies walked away with the 31-19 victory. Here is how UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers' performance helped keep the Bruins in the game most of the way.
Garbers found success in his passes, completing 27 and ending his game with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns. While the first quarter was quiet for the Bruins, who were unable to make much of an impact offensively, they were able to turn the game around by putting up 10 points by halftime as they went into the break down just 4 points.
Garbers utilized his running backs in the game, mainly T.J. Harden. In 13 carries, Harden recorded 33 yards, averaging each carry for about 2.5 yards. The veteran quarterback also showed love to his receivers, with four Bruins recording over 35 yards receiving. Garbers found Moliki Matavo the most out of his receivers, as Matavo finished with 79 yards on six receptions.
Garbers was nimble on his feet, evading many of Washington's attempts to sack the Bruin quarterback in the first half. While Garbers' rushing yards were not high, he could move his body around if it meant finding one of his receivers down the field. Later in the game, that was not the case.
Garbers outplayed Washington's starting quarterback, Will Rogers, who ended the night with 13 completions in 21 attempts for 115 passing yards. He threw two interceptions.
Garbers did continue to find success on third downs, as UCLA went 8-of-13 on third down. Washington did end the game with more first downs, with 18.
While Garbers did not underperform to the expectations given to him, the Bruins did take a hit against Washington, with UCLA's defense unable to limit the Huskies' numbers. Washington ended their game with 295 total yards, 182 passing yards and 113 rushing yards, all higher numbers than UCLA was able to put up.
A huge blow to Garbers' game was his rushing. On 12 attempts, Garbers had -15 yards, averaging -1.2 per rush. Late in the game, Garbers did not look confident, getting sacked on fourth and long, ending a lot of UCLA's momentum.
In the last quarter of the game, Garbers missed some open receivers downfield, which would be able to turn the game around. Unfortunately for the Bruins, Washington was able to capitalize on mistakes that UCLA made, ultimately leading to the Bruins' defeat and their streak coming to an end.
