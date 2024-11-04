Huskers Coach Sounds Off After Upset Loss to Bruins
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) came into one of the more hostile environments in the Big Ten on Saturday afternoon, picking up a much-needed, upset victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4).
Huskers coach Matt Rhule gave credit to the Bruins for their performance in his postgame comments.
"Obviously, congratulations to UCLA, they came in here with a a great plan," Rhule said. "I think DeShaun [Foster] is doing a great job, coach [Eric] Bieniemy, the OC, doing a lot of really good things. [Ethan] Garbers, the quarterback, came into the game hot, hurt us with his feet and his arm. So, we're obviously disappointed, that was a tremendous missed opportunity for us. A game that we had every opportunity to win. Even when we got back down, we clawed back in it, chance at the end and didn't make the plays that you need to make, so credit to them."
Rhule mentioned the first-year coaching staff that took over this Bruins program this season and have made considerable strides over the past few weeks. First-year head coach DeShaun Foster has seen the growth in his team along with former NFL offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.
A player who has reached midseason form is senior Ethan Garbers, who has put together back-to-back impressive performances that have led his team to a couple of conference wins. He has thrown for a combined 602 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The kid is currently on fire.
The defense stepped up in a big way, especially rushing the quarterback and defending the passing game. Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked three times, once on a fourth-and-goal late in the second half. The Bruins' defense held him to just 177 passing yards, one touchdown and a pick.
I think in general, in the passing game, when it came to third down and converting third downs, they were just all out zero blitzing us, and we weren't answering it the way that you need to," Rhule said. "Finished the game like 9-17 on third down; I can't tell you in the first half, at one point, it was like one for a lot."
If the Bruins want to continue their winning ways, they will need to put together a similar performance against a strong, physical team in the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3) on Friday. It will be much tougher to pressure the quarterback against that offensive line, but defending the pass should be much easier.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.