Is UCLA's DeShaun Foster Set Up to Fail?
A recent report from the Los Angeles Times came out about UCLA Athletics, stating that the athletic department is almost $220 million in debt after operating at a deficient for six consecutive years. The Times is reporting hemorrhages of up to $52 million a year and while there are plans to address it including the infusion of money from the Big Ten and support from the university itself.
As a result of four Big Ten teams making the College Football Playoff, as well as Ohio State's win in the national championship, UCLA will be getting a cut of the proceeds due to their conference affiliation.
However, $52 million a year does not get paid off by cuts of proceeds so that begs the question, in the world of NIL and the transfer portal, is Bruins coach DeShaun Foster set up to fail?
As a member of the Big Ten, UCLA Athletics receives more money than it did with the Pac-12, but it also faces stiffer competition in places and venues that are harder to reach and more difficult to win from.
Not only does Foster have to navigate the challenges of scheduling practice, scheduling off-field work, giving players enough time for rest, rehab and to take care of their school/ personal obligations while flying across the country multiple times a year, he has to do so in a market where schools are constantly trying to pluck his players and he is essentially forced to restart his roster every year because UCLA doesn't have the money to retain them.
One could argue that Foster knew the challenges of the job. Everyone knows about the challenges of the job. Terry Donahue left because UCLA was never going to put in the money to become a national contender. Not having the resources to compete at the highest level is one thing, not having the resources to stay on pace with everyone else while expecting consistent success is another.
Whether DeShaun Foster overcomes his situation or UCLA finds another way to absolve itself from its growing debt is waiting to be seen but considering the renovations done to the Rose Bowl, UCLA might want a coach that fields a winning team to be playing there. Just a thought.
