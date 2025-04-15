UCLA One of Two Finalists for Transfer OL From Stanford
UCLA has an opportunity to add to its already replenished offensive line this spring.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Bruins are one of two teams in the running for Stanford transfer offensive lineman Jake Maikkula, Oklahoma being the other.
Per Nakos, Maikkula has visited both programs and could announce his destination as soon as today.
Maikkula spent three years with Stanford, where he played in 20 games over the last two seasons, making 16 starts. He has experience playing both guard positions, as well as center.
Maikkula is rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports. A Valor Christian High School (Littleton, Colorado) product, the former three-star prospect was ranked the No. 3 class of 2022 recruit in Colorado and the No. 74 offensive tackle in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Maikkula announced on March 28 that he would be entering the portal, which opens on Wednesday.
"After much consdieration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining," Maikkula wrote in his announcement post on social media.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have played at Stanford alongside such amazing teammates and under coaches who worked tirelessly to bring out the best in us as people and players.
"A huge thank you to Coach Shaw and Coach Heffernan for recruiting me, and to Coach Netter, Coach V, and Coach Deatrick for all of their coaching and support.
"I am excited to explore new opportunities and find a place to call home as I pursue both a graduate degree and my football ambitions."
UCLA already brought in four offensive linemen from the winter transfer window: interior linemen Eugene Brooks and Julian Armella, and offensive tackles Courtland Ford and K.D. Arnold.
The Bruins struggled mightily up front last season and have done a solid job re-stocking the offensive line room this offseason. Adding Maikkula would only help that cause, as he would give them yet another starting caliber piece in the trenches, and an experienced one at that.
We will be sure to inform you of where Maikkula ultimately lands.
