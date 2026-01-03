UCLA to Host Elite TE in Transfer Portal Visit

The 2026 transfer portal is officially open, and chaos is underway as schools across the country actively contact, offer, and pursue some of the top available talent in the portal to improve their rosters heading into next season.

UCLA and new head coach Bob Chesney are looking to add a lot of talent to their roster during the portal window and have already made progress with several transfer prospects. One of those prospects is an elite New Mexico tight end transfer whom the Bruins are expected to host for an official visit (OV) in the coming days.

UCLA to Host New Mexico Tight End Transfer On Visit

On Jan 2, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X that UCLA, along with Cal, Florida, and Wisconsin, is expected to host New Mexico tight end transfer Dorian Thomas for an OV during the portal window.

Although no specific dates have been reported for Thomas’s trip to Westwood, it is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Thomas was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class from Kentridge High School in Kent, Washington, and ultimately committed to and signed with Arizona. He redshirted his freshman season with the Wildcats and didn’t see the field as a redshirt freshman in 2024, prompting him to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos tight end Dorian Thomas (7) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He transferred to New Mexico for the 2025 season, where he had a terrific year, recording 56 catches for 560 yards and four touchdowns, and earned first-team All-Mountain West honors. Thomas is now back in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While there are plenty of positions UCLA and Chesney need to address this offseason, surrounding quarterback Nico Iamaleava with talented weapons is essential to the Bruins’ success in 2026.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas would be a massive addition to UCLA’s offense and an immediate starter for the program. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 63 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 tight end.

While getting him to campus in Westwood for an OV will be a crucial first step in UCLA's effort to land Thomas, the Bruins will face stiff competition from other schools to secure the four-star transfer tight end.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos tight end Dorian Thomas (7) runs with the ball after making a catch as UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) and defensive lineman Devin Aupiu (44) attempts to stop him during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Still, the OV will allow Chesney and his staff to speak with Thomas face-to-face and show him the program's facilities, which should help put the Bruins in strong contention for one of the top overall players in the portal.

