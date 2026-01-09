UCLA Named School to Watch for Big Ten WR Transfer

UCLA and head coach Bob Chesney have been highly active during the first week of the 2026 college football transfer window, as the new Bruins head coach and his staff work to address the roster’s most glaring needs heading into next season.

While the Bruins have already landed over 10 portal commits, they’re on the lookout for more, and UCLA was recently named as a school to watch for a four-star Ohio State transfer wide receiver.

UCLA in Contention for Elite Ohio State Wide Receiver Transfer

On Jan. 6, On3 reported on X that Quincy Porter, a former five-star recruit and Ohio State wide receiver, would be entering the transfer portal.

Porter immediately became one of the top available players in the portal upon entering, as he is not only an incredibly talented wide receiver but also has three seasons of eligibility remaining, making him even more valuable. Rivals’ transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 29 overall player in the portal, and the No. 5 wide receiver.

While several teams are expected to be in on the Porter Sweepstakes, the Ohio State transfer’s agent, Latish Kinsler of LyfeStyle Sports, told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that the eight programs to watch early in his portal recruitment are UCLA, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington.

UCLA has already landed four wideouts from the portal: James Madison transfer Landon Ellis, Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan, San Jose State transfer Leland Smith, and Florida transfer Aidan Mizell, so the position isn’t the Bruins’ most significant need.

However, landing a player of Porter’s caliber would be hard for UCLA to pass up, as the young wideout would be by far the most talented offensive weapon on the Bruins' roster.

Porter was a consensus five-star recruit in the 2025 class from Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. He received offers from more than 35 programs but ultimately committed to Ohio State. He played in five games for the Buckeyes in 2025, recording four catches for 59 yards.

According to Kinsler, Porter is looking to transfer to a school where he can be the No. 1 wide receiver. While the Bruins have brought in plenty of talent at the position in the last few days, there’s no denying that Porter would see plenty of reps if he ends up in Westwood for the 2026 season.

While it’s a long shot for the Bruins to land Porter, the Ohio State transfer appears to have some interest in the program, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that the star wideout could be playing for UCLA in 2026.

