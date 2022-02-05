Kicker Michael James Commits to UCLA Football, Bolstering Bruins' Special Teams

The Bruins are bringing in another new body to help reshape their special teams room.

Class of 2022 kicker Michael James committed to UCLA football on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. James picked up a preferred walk-on offer on Tuesday and has now apparently cashed it in, giving the Bruins yet another specialist on their 2022 roster.

James also had offers from TCU, East Texas Baptist, McPherson College, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Incarnate Word and East Central University.

James is the second preferred walk-on special teamer to make a pledge to UCLA so far this cycle, with punter Chase Barry committing in early December. But while Barry is a local product, James comes from Rockwall High School (TX) nearly 1,500 miles away.

In his first full season as his school's starting kicker, James attempted 10 field goals and hit seven with a long of 52 yards. James attempted 68 extra points and hit every single one of them, meaning he accumulated 89 points in 12 games for a season average of 7.4 points per game.

James also spent some time as Rockwall's kickoff specialist, picking up six touchbacks on his 22 attempts. James picked up a few reps at punter as well, averaging 37.0 yards per attempt with no punts inside the 20.

James participated at Chris Sailer Kicking's camp in July, where he earned a five-star rating and was pegged as the No. 28 kicker in his class. Here is what Sailer, a former All-American at UCLA, had to say about James' performance at the showcase:

Michael is an excellent high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. Michael does an outstanding job on field goal. He kicks with great technique and is smooth and accurate. Michael hits a clean ball off the ground and easily has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong for his class. He averages 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. Also a developing punter. Michael continues to show steady improvement from camp to camp. I expect him to stay on this path. He is well on his way. Look for Michael to have a big senior season picking up college offers along the way. He is a fine young man that is always a great pleasure to work with. One of the hardest workers out there. Strong prospect. OFFER NOW!!!

James measures in at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and was the District 10-6A Special Teams MVP in 2021.

UCLA has had Nicholas Barr-Mira start at kicker the past two seasons. After going 6-of-7 on field goals and 30-of-31 on extra points in 2020, Barr-Mira regressed statistically in 2021 by going 14-of-21 on field goals and 52-of-55 on extra points.

By nature of the Bruins' offense being the most efficient and highest-scoring in the Pac-12, Barr-Mira finished third in the conference in points in 2020 and fourth in 2021.

Between Barr-Mira and RJ Lopez, UCLA already boasts a starting field goal kicker and kickoff specialist, but neither player is on scholarship and there isn't much depth behind them. Ari Libenson has yet to take an in-game rep in any role and Barry is joining the program primarily a punter.

The Bruins are currently without a special teams coordinator, with former tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Derek Sage signing on as Nevada's next offensive coordinator in January. Sage's replacement at tight ends coach – Duke's Jeff Faris – was not given the special teams coordinator title when he signed with UCLA, so the position is currently up in the air.

As a result, so are the starting positions on special teams, and James will have to compete with Barr-Mira, Lopez and Libenson in order to see the field in 2022.

