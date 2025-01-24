Klint Kubiak Could Open Seahawks' Offense for Bruins Bobo, Charbonnet
Klint Kubiak knows football. He knows the NFL. If there ever was a coach that was created in a test tube or built in a lab, it would look like Klint Kubiak. The son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint was with his dad when Gary as offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, won two Super Bowls with Mike Shanahan.
As a result of being around his dad, Shanahan, and Shanahan's son Kyle, the current San Francisco 49ers head coach, Klint knows football and he knows how to squeeze the most out of a player.
Despite having an extremely depleted roster, the Saints scored over 40 points in back-to-back games to begin the season. The offensive production did fall off but several factors played into that. Dennis Allen, the Saints' head coach was fired mid-season, Derek Carr, the Saints starting quarterback missed seven games due to injury, and starters Erik McCoy, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill all suffered season-ending injuries. No one is overcoming all that with the roster the Saints had.
While Kubiak is still the offensive coordinator for the Saints, a new coach, once the franchise hires one may not keep him and thus, he has been exploring other opportunities. If he does end up in Seattle, former Bruins Jake Bobo and Zach Charbonnet could benefit.
The numbers do not show it due to some awful quarterback play after Carr left with injury but Kubiak was scheming players that one could consider journeymen wide open. If he could do so with them, Kubiak could also do the same with D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If that happens, Bobo could be left in single coverage and thus, Kubiak could then draw things up for him.
Kubiak also has a veteran QB in Geno Smith so the issues with the Saints should not translate. Alvin Kamara was nearly a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 and would have been if he hadn't missed three games. Kubiak loves to attack the inside with the run, and while Kamara and Charbonnet are different types of backs, if Kamara can produce against a stacked box, Charbonnet will under a lightbox.
While there's intense pressure from the Jets in pursuit of Kubiak's signature, his signing in Seattle needs to be a top priority for the organization, especially if they want to get the most out of their Bruins.
