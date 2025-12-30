Three Overreactions from UCLA's Win Over Ohio State

Here are three hot takes after UCLA's win over No. 19 Ohio State, some might shock you.

After the 82-75 win over Ohio State, this game created more questions than it answered. The Bruins' talent is borderline unmatched, but a seven-point win against a top 20 team is not a good look considering No. 1 UConn beat this same team by 32 points.

Sweet Sixteen Floor | Elite Eight Celling

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16), left, and her sister center Lauren Betts (51) talk before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This win told us a lot, the Bruins are not ready for a deep March run yet... After losing to Texas, it was clear that the Bruins are far from the best in this league. And the choppy win against Ohio State proves that even further. It's clear this team runs on momentum, something that's not a given in March.

If Sienna Betts can develop this narrative, it can/will be changed eventually. But for now, the Bruins do not look like the Final Four team they were a year ago if they can't find a consistent stride during this conference stretch.

UCLA is Lacking a True No. 2

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It might be a crazy shout at first glance, considering how talented the Bruins are. Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens , and Gabriela Jaquez have all been very solid. However, among the three of them, they rarely challenge Lauren Betts as the No. 1 threat.

Kiki Rice was expected to be the clear 1B option—but instead, she has blended into the crowd. While offensive balance is valuable, UCLA ultimately needs two truly dominant threats who can stretch the floor and consistently tilt the defense.

Sienna Betts Needs to Start Now

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Sienna didn’t have her best game against Ohio State, the point still stands—UCLA is simply a better team when she’s on the floor. Once she begins to see more volume, her development should accelerate at an exponential rate, something the Bruins need not just now, but especially in March.

When Sienna and Lauren are both in the paint, they are borderline unstoppable. Both stand above 6-foot-4, an advantage that few teams hold. While Sienna is not at her best right now, a few games against Big Ten opponents can really accelerate development, and the payoff will be worth it.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This win was far too close for a team of this caliber, and hopefully it was nothing more than a post-Christmas hangover. If the Bruins don’t respond with a strong bounce-back, they risk dropping games down the stretch.

