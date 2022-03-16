Report: Linebacker Myles Jack to Sign Contract With Pittsburgh Steelers

It didn't take long for a notably discarded Bruin to find a new home.

Linebacker Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon. The move comes just one day after the UCLA football product was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, the Steelers will be releasing linebacker Joe Schobert after bringing Jack in. Schobert was slated to count $9.7 million against the cap in 2022, and he is 28 years old compared to the 26-year-old Jack.

Jack projects to slide right to the top of Pittsbrugh's depth chart, starting alongside 23-year-old former first round pick Devin Bush at inside linebacker. Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt will be the primary edge rusher, while veteran defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt will help anchor the rest of the front seven.

The Steelers ranked No. 20 in yards allowed in 2021, and relying on 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger cost their offense as well. Still, Pittsbrugh managed to finish 9-7-1, and they haven't finished under .500 since coach Mike Tomlin arrived in 2007.

Former Chicago Bears first round pick Mitchell Trubisky is taking over at quarterback, signifying the start to a new era in Pittsburgh.

Jack led the Jaguars in tackles in the 2021 campaign, the first time he did so in his six-year tenure there after ranking second three times. Piling up 108 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and two pressures, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker became a leader on the front line and a major part of his team’s defensive structure.

Over the six pro seasons Jack has played, he has accumulated 513 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Back in his college days, Jack did much more than rack up tackles, though.

During his freshman year in Westwood, Jack played both linebacker and running back often, earning Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year honors, and he became a fan-favorite at the Rose Bowl due to those two-way abilities.

Continuing to be a versatile option for coach Jim Mora’s offensive and defensive schemes, Jack resumed his high-profile approach in 2014, earning All Pac-12 Second Team honors for the second straight year. But in 2015, Jack suffered a torn meniscus three games in and dropped out of the season to focus on NFL Draft preparation.

Jack had 178 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his three collegiate seasons as a linebacker. As a running back, Jack had 387 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 68 carries.

That Mora-era defense had Jack, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Jayon Brown and Cassius Marsh at linebacker, in addition to Kenny Clark and Eddie Vanderdoes on the defensive line, all of whom are in the midst of long pro careers.

If Jack cashes in on the full value of his new contract over the next two seasons, he will have made $57.1 million across his first eight years in the NFL.

