Local Safety Christian Pierce Lists UCLA Football Among Top 3 Finalists

The Bruins are one step closer to building out their upcoming recruiting class.

Class of 2023 safety Christian Pierce announced his top three finalists on Twitter on Thursday, and UCLA football made the cut. Pierce's other options are Pac-12 foes Washington and USC, setting the Bruins up for a hotly-contested recruiting race not far from their home turf.

The Rancho Cucamonga (CA) prospect had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah, Utah State and Washington State, but those 15 programs appear to be out of the running for Pierce's commitment.

UCLA offered Pierce on March 8, which is the most recent offer Pierce received before narrowing down his options.

Pierce took a major leap at Rancho Cucamonga as a junior, even if the Cougars finished .500.

As one of the team captains, Pierce racked up 103 tackles, nine interceptions, five pass deflections, 1.0 sack and a fumble recovery. Pierce proved capable in run and pass defense, utilizing his quickness at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds to make plays all over the field.

Pierce is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. The 247Sports Composite has Pierce ranked as the No. 39 recruit in California, the No. 47 safety in the country and the No. 586 player in his class overall.

Only one other pure safety in California is ranked above Pierce – St. John Bosco (CA) product RJ Jones – and he already committed to Cal in February, making Pierce the top in-state safety on the market.

UCLA lost safety Quentin Lake to the NFL Draft earlier this offseason, as well as DJ Warnell and Josh Moore to the NCAA transfer portal. The Bruins still have Stephan Blaylock holding down one of the starting spots, but he is entering his final year of eligibility in Westwood, as are Mo Osling III and Elisha Guidry.

By the time the 2023 season rolls around, the only scholarship safeties projected to be on the roster are a fifth-year Kenny Churchwell III and incoming freshmen Kamari Ramsey, Clint Stephens and Croix Stewart.

The Bruins only have one commit on the books for 2023 – wide receiver Grant Gray – and they are either finalists or semifinalists for a half dozen more. For as long as it took for UCLA to earn its first commitment, there could be a few more in the works with Pierce standing out as the latest candidate.

