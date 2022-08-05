Main Takeaways From UCLA Football's 2022 Roster Reveal

Fall camp is about to kick off, and the Bruins have finally unveiled who will be joining them for the upcoming season.

UCLA football officially published its 2022 roster on Thursday, a day after it leaked on ESPN. There were several new faces, new measurements and new numbers to keep an eye on, as well as a notable absence from coach Chip Kelly's squad.

A New Transfer, Preferred Walk-On Arrive

Several preferred walk-ons had already publicly announced their intentions to join the Bruins this season, such as offensive lineman Niki Prongos, safety Jax Harley, punter Chase Berry and kicker Kalen Jones. Even some late transfer additions – Penn receiver Ryan Cragun and USC offensive lineman Liam Douglass – were made official in June.

Two surprise additions unveiled Thursday, meanwhile, were Fordham transfer quarterback Sean Holland and freshman wide receiver Elijah Rodriguez.

Holland was one of New Hampshire's most decorated recruits coming out of high school. Kelly, who is from New Hampshire, lost one quarterback from his home state when Parker McQuarrie entered the transfer portal in December, and now he appears to have a replacement.

Appearing in 35 games over the past four seasons, Holland was primarily the holder on special teams. Holland did managed to attempt a pass in 2021, though, and he posted the highlight of his career when he rushed for a 45-yard touchdown against Wagner on Oct. 9.

Rodriguez was an unranked prospect from Norco, California, but he was named to the 2021-2022 Division 1 All-CIF Team while also winning 2021 CIF Big VIII Offensive Player of the Year and 2022 CBAADA Male Athlete of the Year. His senior year at Norco High School, Rodriguez recorded 930 yards and nine touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Josiah Gonzales appears to have walked onto the roster as a running back as well, having graduated from Turlock High School (CA) in 2021.

Damian Sellers Highlights Missing Players

A few non-graduates and non-transfers were already confirmed to be gone, including offensive lineman Thomas Cole and defensive back Martell Irby, both of whom retired due to mental health concerns. After not taking the field in the spring, offensive lineman Patrick Selna was expected to be gone as well.

Sellers, meanwhile, was a surprise omission from the official roster.

The former four-star linebacker from Chandler, Arizona, played in seven games and started in five in 2020. Most of his action in 2021 was limited to special teams, though, and the reasoning for his absence remains to be seen.

Former preferred walk-on defensive back Deavyn Woullard is gone as well, as is team manager-turned-reserve quarterback Matthew Sargent. Offensive linemen Luke Young and Baraka Beckett are not listed either.

Receiver Delon Hurt, who was suspended last season when he faced sexual battery charges in August, is also no longer on the roster.

Weight Changes

DL Gabriel Murphy: 255 lbs. --> 262 lbs.

DL Grayson Murphy: 255 lbs. --> 262 lbs.

DB Azizi Hearn: 202 lbs. --> 206 lbs.

DB Jaylin Davies: 177 lbs. --> 180 lbs.

DB Isaiah Newcombe: 175 lbs. --> 182 lbs.

OL Tyler Manoa: 300 lbs. --> 312 lbs.

OL Atonio Mafi: 355 lbs. --> 339 lbs.

OL Duke Clemens: 291 lbs. --> 302 lbs.

OL Garrett DiGiorgio: 300 lbs. --> 312 lbs.

OL Jaylan Jeffers: 292 lbs. --> 304 lbs.

TE Hudson Habermehl: 246 lbs. --> 252 lbs.

TE Sam Summa: 225 lbs. --> 248 lbs.

TE Michael Ezeike 243 lbs. --> 252 lbs.

Freshmen Measurements

#6 QB Justyn Martin | 6-4 | 222 lbs.

#14 DB Clint Stephens | 5-11 | 190 lbs.

#15 WR Braden Pegan | 6-4 | 195 lbs.

#17 LB Jalen Woods | 6-0 | 200 lbs.

#18 WR Jadyn Marshall | 6-1 | 180 lbs.

#19 DB Croix Stewart | 6-2 | 190 lbs.

#25 TJ Harden | 6-5 | 210 lbs.

#27 DB Kamari Ramsey | 6-1 | 204 lbs.

#30 DB Jax Harley | 5-9 | 165 lbs.

#37 WR Elijah Rodriguez | 5-9 | 170 lbs.

#45 P Chase Barry | 6-5 | 215 lbs.

#53 OL Sam Yoon | 6-5 | 280 lbs.

#66 OL Niki Prongos | 6-7 | 272 lbs.

#85 TE Carsen Ryan | 6-5 | 248 lbs.

#98 TE Jack Pedersen | 6-4 | 252 lbs.

#99 K Kalen Jones | 5-9 | 175 lbs.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated