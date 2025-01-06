Listing the Bruins Playing in NFL Playoffs
The NFL regular season is over and now only 14 teams remain. As seven teams in each conference battle for a trip to the Super Bowl, the UCLA Bruins on those rosters hope to continue their excellent contributions to their team's winning efforts.
DeShaun Foster would love nothing more than to place another name on the long list of Bruins to have won football's ultimate prize. Here are the players that have the opportunity to achieve said feet.
Kazmeir Allen and Colson Yankoff, Washington Commanders
The Commanders secured the sixth seed via their victory over Dallas. Both Allen and Yankoff are currently on injured reserve.
Alec Anderson, Buffalo Bills
The Bills secured the AFC North and No. 2 seed in the AFC after a 13-4 season. Anderson has been a backup offensive lineman.
Kenny Clark and Sean Rhyan, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay's loss to Chicago drops it to seventh in the NFC. Clark has had another underrated season as one of the best nose guards in the NFL. Rhyan is the Packers' starting right guard.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
Houston secured the fourth seed and the AFC South title despite an up-and-down year. Fairbairn has also had a rollercoaster year recording his lowest field goal percentage in three years.
Quentin Lake and Conor McDermott, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams secured the fourth seed after losing to Seattle. Lake has been a foundational piece in Chris Shula's defense, playing every snap for sixteen straight games before being rested on Sunday. McDermott was placed on injured reserve earlier in the year.
Fabian Moreau and Gabriel Murphy, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings finished the season 14-3 after their loss to the Lions, grabbing the fifth seed in the NFC. Moreau has been a productive piece in Brian Flores' defense but has missed the last three weeks due to a hip injury. Murphy has been active for two games this season.
Raiqwon O'Neal, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay secured their trip to the postseason, the NFC South title, and the fourth seed in the NFC via their win against New Orleans. O'Neal is currently on the Buccaneers practice squad.
Otito Ogbonnia, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers clinched the five seed in the AFC after their win against the Raiders. Ogbonnia has had a career year, appearing in all 17 games for the Chargers.
Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are the number one seed in the AFC after a 15-2 season. Steele was used early in the season due to injuries but has failed to produce over the last several weeks. He is a Pro Bowl alternate.
