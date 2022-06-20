Offensive Lineman Raymond Pulido Includes UCLA Football in Top 5

One of the top linemen in the state is still considering the Bruins as his recruitment narrows.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Raymond Pulido cut his list of options down to five schools, announcing his finalists Sunday night. UCLA football, Alabama, Arizona, Oregon and Louisville are the contenders remaining in the race for Pulido's impending commitment.

Pulido had offers from Boston College, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, but those schools appear to be out of the running for the time being.

The Bruins sent Pulido his offer Jan. 20, the day before UCLA hired Tim Drevno as its offensive line coach. Pulido tagged Drevno in his tweet announcing the offer, though, so it appears the then-offensive analyst had been involved in his recruitment from before he officially started the new role.

UCLA had been recruiting Pulido since Sept. 1, when Justin Frye was still overseeing the position group.

Pulido made it out to Westwood for an unofficial visit on April 13, followed by an official on May 20. Miami and Tennessee have both hosted Pulido for unofficials, while Louisville had him in town for an official this weekend.

When UCLA first offered Pulido, he was still at Apple Valley (CA), but he has since transferred to St. John Bosco (CA). The Bruins have had a lot of success recruiting from the local Bellflower high school in the past, hauling in everyone from current players Stephan Blaylock, Logan Loya and JonJon Vaughns to alumni like Josh Rosen and incoming recruits such as Ty Lee.

At 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, Pulido brings a mature frame and a lot of strength to the table. Pulido has experienced playing on both sides of the ball, but he has specialized on the offensive line and earned Division 3 All-CIF Honors as a tackle in 2021.

Pulido is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and On3, but he earned four stars from Rivals. In the 247Sports Composite, Pulido is the No. 34 recruit in California, the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 470 overall prospect in his class.

Depending on the outlet, Pulido is ranked as either the No. 1 or No. 2 tackle in the state.

UCLA lost both of its starting offensive tackles from the past few years – Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson – to the NFL earlier this offseason. Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O'Neal and Oregon transfer Jaylan Jeffers have arrived to compete for the open spots, but there has not been much done to fill the jobs long term.

Local three-star tackle Sam Yoon was the only offensive lineman to sign as part of the Bruins' 2022 recruiting class, and none of their 2023 commits thus far are offensive linemen.

Drevno taking over has introduced several new variables into the equation, though, and UCLA is now competing for the best of the best in California to try and build out the position's future. Any rankings that don't have Pulido as the No. 1 tackle in the state have Elishah Jackett in the spot, and he too has a UCLA offer and put the Bruins in his top five on May 12.

Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu, Heath Ozaeta and Luke Baklenko are the other tackles who have received offers from the Bruins, and they are all West Coast prospects.

Pulido, now just one step away from committing to UCLA should he so choose, is a key figure in what could prove to be a pivotal recruiting class for the Bruins up front.

