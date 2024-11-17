One Major Problem Has Continued To Plague Bruins' Success
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) had their three-game losing streak snapped on Friday night in a 31-19 loss to Washington (6-5) on the road. A glaring issue that helped lead to the loss was the incredible amount of penalties that were called on the Bruins. It has been an issue for the team all season long.
In the Bruins' past five games, they have a combined 46 penalties for 347 total yards. They have committed at least nine penalties in each of those games. The Bruins were able to find three wins in that stretch but did not make it easy on themselves.
In Friday's loss to the Huskies, there were several false start penalties committed by the Bruins' offensive line that would turn a first-and-10 into a first-and-15, or a third-and-short, into a third-and-long. They continuously put themselves behind the sticks, which led to the offensive struggles.
Granted, there were multiple backup linemen in the game due to injury, but still no excuse for committing a myriad of flags that shot the Bruins in the foot throughout the whole contest.
Going forward, those pre-snap penalties will need to be cleaned up as the Bruins will need to win their final two games to become bowl-eligible.
There was another instance in the ballgame when the Bruins intercepted a pass from Huskies quarterback Will Rogers to kill one of their red zone possessions. The interception would be negated as there was a roughing the passer penalty enforced. The Huskies would score just plays later.
In previous games, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties had kept drives alive for their opponent that would have led to big stops. Instead, they led to scores. The lack of discipline has been the largest issue for a Bruins team that seemingly is improving in every other aspect of their game.
The Bruins will take on the USC Trojans in an in-state rivalry matchup at the Rose Bowl next Saturday. That is a contest where the Bruins will have little room for error and every flag against them will mean just a little bit more. The Bruins' penalty total will need to be at a minimum to take down their arch rival.
