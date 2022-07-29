Pac-12 Football Media Day 2022: Previewing What to Expect From UCLA

With the season just around the corner, fans are about to get their first glimpse into the West Coast's premier college football conference.

Pac-12 Football Media Day is set to kick off in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. It will be the second-to-last one for UCLA football and its crosstown rival USC, with the two schools set to leave the conference in favor of the Big Ten in 2024.

Beyond that dominant storyline, though, is an entire season of promise, disappointment, highlights, lowlights, superstars and breakout performers. The road begins Friday, and this is what is on the slate for the Bruins and the conference as a whole.

Basic Information

WHAT: Pac-12 Football Media Day

WHERE: Novo Theater – 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

WHEN: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

WHO: Coach Chip Kelly, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, safety Stephan Blaylock, commissioner George Kliavkoff

HOW TO WATCH: Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12.com, Pac-12 Now App

Format

Kliavkoff, Senior Associate Commissioner Merton Hanks and Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir will kick things off with an opening press conference and Q&A.

After that wraps up, coaches will take over on the main stage while student-athletes will get set up on a side stage. Members of the media will get to speak to representatives from every school in 25-minute blocks for each program.

UCLA won't be available to the general media until after the lunch break, with its press conference running from 3-3:25 p.m. Kelly, Gaines and Blaylock are scheduled to take the podium then.

All coaches and student-athletes will also rotate through the media village, taking turns with live radio and local television affiliates. The Bruins will come through from 1:15-1:35 p.m.

Topics of Conversation

UCLA and USC Leaving: It doesn't take an insider to predict that a lot of the buzz Friday will be built around the upcoming departure of the Bruins and Trojans. While many coaches will surely dismiss questions on the matter, Kliavkoff will have to go in depth on it, at the bare minimum. Losing the Los Angeles market impacts the Pac-12's finances, media rights negotiations, conference payout structure and more, and it could end up toppling college football on the West Coast as we know it. Even more niche topics like how UCLA and USC will be treated by the conference and its network over the next two years could pop up as well.

Additional Conference Realignment: The Pac-12 has several options for where to go post-UCLA and USC. They could join forces with the Big 12 or ACC – creating an alliance or merging outright – they could poach schools from the Mountain West or they could end up dissolving altogether. Obviously, Kliavkoff & co. want to avoid that last route at all costs, so it remains to be seen what they are willing to do to dance around it and stay alive.

Playoff Expansion: Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren threw his weight behind expanding the College Football Playoff on Tuesday, and Kliavkoff is sure to do the same Friday. As someone who has been publicly supporting the idea of playoff expansion for several years, though, Kliavkoff could have a more concrete proposal to bring to the table compared to Warren's more vague approval of the idea in theory. The Pac-12 needs expansion now more than ever, so Kliavkoff will lobby for it in any way he can.

Top Heavy Field: Yet again, the Pac-12 does not appear to have a true national championship contender in its ranks in 2022, but that doesn't mean there aren't any teams that can make a little noise. Oregon and Utah could very well meet each other in the conference title game again, while USC is a wild card with a high ceiling thanks to Lincoln Riley and a tidal wave of elite incoming transfers. Even UCLA could make some noise, with a creampuff schedule to open the year, a top-level returning quarterback-running back duo and only a handful of games that are expected to have postseason implications. Those four teams are all in a position to really beat up on the lower tier squads, placing even more importance on their wider success across the season to keep the Pac-12 in the national headlines.

Preseason Media Poll

1. Utah, 384 points (26 first-place votes)

2. Oregon, 345 (2)

3. USC, 341 (5)

4. UCLA, 289

5. Oregon State, 246

6. Washington, 212

7. Washington State, 177

8. Stanford, 159

9. California, 154

10. Arizona State, 123

11. Arizona, 86

12. Colorado, 58

Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

First Team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

RB: Tavion Thomas, Utah

WR: Jordan Addison, USC

WR: Mario Williams, USC

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL: Braeden Daniels, Utah

OL: Alex Forsyth, Oregon

OL: TJ Bass, Oregon

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

First Team Defense

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL: Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DL: Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

DL: Van Fillinger, Utah

LB: Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB: Omar Speights, Oregon State

LB: Jackson Sirmon, California

DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah

DB: Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

DB: Cole Bishop, Utah

DB: Daniel Scott, California

First Team Specialists

PK: Dean Janikowski, Washington State

P: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

AP/ST: Travis Dye, USC

RS: DJ Taylor, Arizona State

Second Team Offense

QB: Cameron Rising, Utah

RB: Travis Dye, USC

RB: Byron Cardwell, Oregon

WR: Jacob Cowing, Arizona

WR: Jake Bobo, UCLA

TE: Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

OL: Joshua Gray, Oregon State

OL: Brett Neilon, USC

OL: Sataoa Laumea, Utah

OL: Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

OL: LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State

Second Team Defense

DL: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

DL: Junior Tafuna, Utah

DL: Kyon Barrs, Arizona

DL:Brett Johnson, California

LB: Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

LB: Justin Flowe, Oregon

LB: Darius Muasau, UCLA

DB: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

DB:Jaydon Grant, Oregon State

DB: Rejzhon Wright, Oregon State

DB: Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Second Team Specialists

PK: Camden Lewis, Oregon

P: Luke Loecher, Oregon State

AP/ST: Jack Colletto, Oregon State

RS: Gary Bryant Jr., USC

Honorable Mentions

QB: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Tanner McKee, Stanford

RB: Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State; Damien Moore, California; E.J. Smith, Stanford

WR: Gary Bryant, Jr., USC; De'Zhaun Stribling, Washington State; Jalen McMillan, Washington; Elijah Higgins, Stanford; Devaughn Vele, Utah

TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

OL: Branson Bragg, Stanford; Jake Levengood, Oregon State; Ryan Walk, Oregon; Matthew Cindric, California; Ben Coleman, California; Walter Rouse, Stanford; Jon Gaines II, UCLA; Frank Filip, Colorado

DL: Brennan Jackson, Washington State; Popo Aumavae, Oregon; Nick Figueroa, USC; Solomon Byrd, USC; Terrance Lang, Colorado; Jalen Sami, Colorado

LB: Mohamoud Diabate, Utah; Korey Foreman, USC; Kyle Soelle, Arizona State; Levani Damuni, Stanford; Edefuan Olofoshio, Washington; Daiyan Henley, Washington State; Oluwafemi Oladejo, California; Carson Bruener, Washington

DB: Armani Marsh, Washington State; Lu-Magia Hearns III, California; JaTravis Broughton, Utah; Bennett Williams, Oregon; Xavion Alford, USC; Stephan Blaylock, UCLA; Isaiah Lewis, Colorado; Derrick Langford, Washington State, Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona; Jamal Hill, Oregon

PK: Everett Hayes, Oregon State; Dario Longhetto, California

P: Nick Haberer, Washington State; Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

AP/ST: Seven McGee, Oregon; Nick Alftin, California; Giles Jackson, Washington

RS: Brenden Rice, USC; Casey Filkins, Stanford; Nikko Reed, Colorado

Coverage

Stay tuned to All Bruins for complete coverage of Pac-12 Football Media Day. Expect videos, articles and live tweets about all the topics discussed above, as well as anything else UCLA-related that pops up Friday.

