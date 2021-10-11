Pac-12 Week 6 Awards: Nicholas Barr-Mira Earns Special Teams Player of the Week

Conference play opened in full swing this weekend, and one Bruin collected some hardware amid the chaos.

The Pac-12 announced its weekly honors Monday, and UCLA football (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12) kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira won the Special Teams Player of the Week award following his team's win over Arizona on Saturday. Running back Brittain Brown was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week, while Otito Ogbonnia was dominated for both Defensive Player of the Week and Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The only action Barr-Mira got in the first half was on two extra point attempts, both of which he hit.

Barr-Mira came back out to nail a 23-yarder on the opening drive of the second half to put UCLA up 17-13, and since Arizona ended the night with 16 points, this field goal was technically the game-winner.

With time ticking down and the Bruins still up by just two scores, Barr-Mira put the nail in the preverbal coffin with a 43-yard field goal to put the game away.

Barr-Mira was a perfect 6-of-6 on the night overall, hitting four total extra points to go along with his two field goals. He contributed nine points all on his own, which was tied for the third-most in a single game in his career.

After missing his first-ever road attempt against Stanford in Week 4, Barr-Mira bounced back to continue his run of success outside of the Rose Bowl. In five career road games, Barr-Mira is now 22-of-22 on extra points and 3-of-4 on field goals for a combined 96.2% success rate. He'll be kicking in the wettest, windiest, most highly-attended Pac-12 venue this coming weekend when UCLA visits Washington at Husky Stadium.

Barr-Mira is 55-of-57 on extra points and 14-of-17 on field goals 13 games into his UCLA career. In 2021, Barr-Mira is 25-of-26 on extra points and 8-of-10 of field goals, ranking third in the Pac-12 with 49 points.

It hasn't been too long since a Bruin won the conference's Special Teams Play of the Week award, since receiver Kyle Philips did so two weeks earlier thanks to his punt returning skills he showed off against the Cardinal three weeks earlier. Before that, UCLA's last winner was Demetric Felton in 2019.

The four total nominations for UCLA was good for fourth-most in the conference, behind Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State's five each. Barr-Mira's win marked the fourth weekly conference award by a Bruin so far this season.

Despite UCLA rushing for 329 yards and not allowing their only sack of the game until the fourth quarter, no Bruins were nominated for Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated