Skip to main content

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10

UCLA football's undefeated season was cut short Saturday in Eugene, while UCLA men's basketball picked up a secret scrimmage win over San Diego State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sam Connon and Travis Reed shared their thoughts on UCLA football’s 45-30 loss to Oregon on Saturday, as well as what the defeat could mean moving forward. UCLA men’s basketball, on the other hand, opened at No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll and reportedly beat San Diego State in its secret scrimmage Sunday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavNetwork on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

UCLA BruinsUCLA Bruins

F727AF41-27AE-4A45-A890-3018D8480902
Men's Basketball

Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19281058
Football

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 8 vs. Oregon

By Sam Connon
BD6F8AA6-FA79-4D97-B74D-148F37DB8D2A
Olympic Sports

UCLA Women's Soccer Blanks Utah, Completes Pac-12 Road Sweep

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19281578
Football

UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Postgame Takeaways

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19281715
Football

Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Football Takes Tumble After First Loss

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19280468
Football

Unbeaten UCLA Football Falls Behind Oregon, Loses in Eugene

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19278850
Football

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19105185
Football

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ Crew Makes Its UCLA-Oregon Predictions

By Sam Connon