New Player Enters UCLA's Starting Lineup Projection

With UCLA’s offseason significantly slowing down, it is time to take a look at what next season’s roster could hold.

Right now, UCLA only has two roster spots remaining. Because of that, we have a solid idea of what UCLA’s starting lineup could look like if everything goes according to plan. However, this roster is filled with talent, so we could still see a completely different lineup than the one currently projected.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Point Guard

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At point guard, UCLA will most likely turn to Trent Perry. Not only is he widely regarded as UCLA’s best player entering next season, but he also has the skill set to become a very good point guard. This will be a significant role change for him, but if anyone can handle it, it is Perry.

Backing up Perry will most likely be Eric Freeny. Not only did Freeny develop very well throughout last season, but he also has the most experience on the roster when it comes to backing up the point guard position. His defense is also something that cannot be ignored when evaluating UCLA’s depth chart.

Shooting Guard

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At shooting guard, UCLA will most likely start Jaylen Petty. Not only is he one of UCLA’s most proven transfers, but his scoring ability, combined with his rebounding, should make him a major difference-maker in the lineup. Because of his skill set, UCLA could potentially make him the focal point of the offense.

Right behind him should be Azaiver Robinson. Robinson proved to be a strong defender despite limited minutes at Butler. He averaged 1.5 steals per game, which would have ranked second on UCLA last season behind only Donovan Dent.

Small Forward

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The small forward position should not have much competition. Eric Dailey Jr ., like Perry, enters the season as one of UCLA’s best players. Because of that, Dailey Jr. could very easily become UCLA’s top scorer next season from the small forward position.

Backing him up will most likely be either Filip Jovic or Sergej Macura. Both players could start at power forward, but for depth, they would also fit perfectly as backups behind Dailey Jr. They bring elite physicality and defensive upside, which UCLA desperately needs.

Power Forward

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where things begin to get interesting. At power forward, we could see Joe Philon take over. Not only is he an athletic and talented player on both ends of the floor, but he arguably has the highest ceiling of anyone on UCLA’s roster.

The most likely backups behind Philon would be Jovic or Brandon Williams. It is important to note that both players could realistically become starters themselves if Philon does not develop quickly enough throughout the offseason and season. Because of this, UCLA could rotate through multiple starters at the position throughout the year.

Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At center, Xavier Booker will most likely remain the starter. Not only is he one of UCLA’s most experienced players in Mick Cronin’s system, but he also has the size and skill set needed for the role. The only real concern is his defense at times, which could open the door for another player to step in.

Behind him, UCLA will most likely turn to Jovic. Even though he is listed as depth at multiple positions, it does not diminish the fact that he is very effective around the basket. Because of that, we could potentially see him challenge Booker for the starting center role if Booker struggles.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA’s rotation could look very different throughout the season. Not only do the Bruins have a lot of talent, but they also have multiple talented players at similar positions, which gives Cronin more flexibility and freedom when building his lineups.