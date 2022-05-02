Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Fly Off Board at NFL Draft, More Men's Basketball Clarity

More players were drafted out of UCLA than USC over the weekend, and the Bruins got a key shooter to return to Pauley Pavilion for next season.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed talked about the six UCLA football alumni who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, breaking down each players' fit on their new team. There were also some more decisions made by a few of UCLA men's basketball's key veterans, as well as some major recruiting targets who committed elsewhere over the weekend.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

