    • November 29, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Beats Cal, Men's Basketball Falls in Vegas
    The Bruins beat the Golden Bears on the gridiron while they picked up their first loss of the season on the hardwood versus Gonzaga.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Co-hosts Travis Reed and Sam Connon talk about UCLA football defeating Cal at the Rose Bowl on Saturday to finish the regular season 8-4, UCLA men's basketball faltering against Gonzaga before recovering against UNLV and the breaking news that dropped about Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley joining USC.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

