UCLA Football Spring Practice Report: March 29

The Bruins are officially back in action.

UCLA football's spring practice schedule began Tuesday morning, with the team taking the field with the full roster and coaching staff present all at once for the same time since December. Of course, there are many faces who were there last time who are no longer around – receiver Kyle Philips, tight end Greg Dulcich and defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, to name a few – marking the start of a new year and new mini era ahead of coach Chip Kelly's fifth year at the helm.

The day started like any other, with stretches and warm ups on the south field. But strength coach Keith Belton was even more active and involved than he was last year, leading chants and claps while the players echoed him back.

During that opening session, center Sam Marrazzo, offensive lineman Siale Taupaki, receiver Colson Yankoff, defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi and receiver Ezavier Staples were all on the workout bikes. Tight end Mike Martinez and linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald also spent time in the area throughout practice, while running back Christian Grubb took part in some early special teams drills and ran with that rehabbing duo at other points.

Also notably not participating was linebacker Ale Kaho, an Alabama transfer from last offseason who was in line to be a starter in 2022. Kaho was seen between fields on a knee scooter, wearing a boot on his right foot. There was no sign of striker Martell Irby, who changed his number to 2 but did not appear to practice with either the linebackers or safeties.

This was the first open practice in which outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe, inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr., defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a and defensive coordinator Bill McGovern were running drills, signifying a major shift over the course of one offseason.

McGovern drifted between position groups in the early workout periods, and Malloe and Norton were paired together during the opening special teams session while receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel worked with other players elsewhere.

Kickers Nicholas Barr-Mira and Ari Libenson were the two taking most of the reps at punter, but walk-ons Chase Berry and Kalen Jones should arrive over the summer and add extra bodies into that position battle.

There were ample offensive vs. defense sessions to watch in the latter half of practice, some of which were 11-on-11, others were 7-on-7 and others were half-skeleton.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked confident making throws all over the field, and even if every one didn't connect, he was throwing strikes 30 yards over the middle and in the back corner of the end zone while also settling for short curls and slants.

Ethan Garbers made the throws he needed to, while Chase Griffin had several attempts float towards the sideline. Early enrollee Justyn Martin has the most size and athleticism of the bunch, but his throwing motion was a little slow and he definitely brings the ball back very far before releasing.

The result on one of his attempts was a breakup over the middle by safety William Nimmo Jr., which popped up in the air and Nimmo tracked down for an interception he brought back the other way. Other than that highlight, some tight windows Thompson-Robinson found and a diving breakup in the end zone by recent Oregon transfer cornerback Jaylin Davies, the scrimmage sessions were mostly a window into where UCLA stands on personnel and scheme.

On offense, it looked like much of the same scheme-wise. Michael Ezeike and Hudson Habermehl appear to be the top-two tight ends – even lining up together in 12 personnel at times – with freshman Carsen Ryan and David Priebe also getting some reps.

Taking Philips' place in the slot was Logan Loya, but Kazmeir Allen and UCF transfer Titus Titus Mokiao-Atimalala got time with the 1s there as well. In place of Chase Cota was Kam Brown, who was backed up by DJ Justice and Devanti Dillard.

Matt Sykes was the other starting outside receiver, with Duke transfer Jake Bobo also lining up there and Ashton Authement playing with the 3s.

The starting offensive line was, from left to right, Garrett DiGiorgio, Atonio Mafi, Duke Clemens, Jon Gaines II and Josh Carlin. Carlin starting at right tackle was notable, but was stood out more was the second offensive line grouping.

From left to right, the 2s were made up of Bruno Fina, Noah Pulealii, Benjamin Roy Jr., Brad Whitworth and Tyler Manoa, who spent the last four years as an interior defensive lineman. It is uncelar when Manoa made the switch to right tackle, or if it was a change he had discussed with the coaching staff before announcing he was returning.

The defense brought several different looks to the table, playing mostly 4-3 but also mixing in a bit of 4-2-5. That 4-2-5 was different than what the Bruins had used the past two years, though, with the fifth defensive back being a slot corner – typically Wyoming transfer Azizi Hearn – instead of a striker.

Odua Isibor and Jay Toia were the starting interior linemen, while Bo Calvert was in the raider/outsider linebacker role – whatever it will be called under McGovern – and Devin Aupiu and Choe Bryant-Strother switched off at defensive end. The defensive line for the 2s was made up of Duke transfer Gary Smith III and Quintin Somerville on the interior and twin edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy, who transferred in from North Texas, on the outsides.

With Kaho out and JonJon Vaughns busy playing for UCLA baseball, Caleb Johnson, Damian Sellers and Kain Medrano were the starting linebackers. Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau – a former All-Mountain West lynchpin for the Rainbow Warriors – got more time with the 2s and 3s while striker Shea Pitts appeared to be lining up at linebacker.

Medrano was used very heavily in coverage, and the Bruins were running almost exclusively zone defense. Between Thompson-Robinson's throws downfield and his ability to communicate and settle on reads with running back Zach Charbonnet, the offense was able to shred its way through that zone for most of the day.

A few other quick notes from practice: Deshun Murrell appears to be competing for the No. 2 running back role, even earning a few reps alongside Thompson-Robinson; quarterback Matt Sargent, a new walk-on, was on the field wearing No. 15; Loya, Bobo and Brown lined up as the punt returners.

