Projecting UCLA Football's 2022 Depth Chart: Offseason Edition

The Bruins may be seven months away from kicking off their next season, but it's never too early to try and get a read on who might be donning the blue and gold come fall.

Looking so far ahead requires much more speculation and guess work than it would in the later days of fall camp, and even spring camp is a few months away. The transfer portal is still red hot, and UCLA is bound to make a few more additions via that route at the very least.

Still, gathering information about incoming transfers and recruits, taking into account what we've heard from coaches and players in interviews and making inferences here and there, this is All Bruins' initial look at UCLA football's 2022 depth chart.

Offense

Quarterback

1: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, super senior

2: Ethan Garbers, redshirt sophomore

3: Chase Griffin, redshirt junior

4: Chase Artopoeus, redshirt junior

5: Justyn Martin, freshman

Running Back

1: Zach Charbonnet, senior

2: Keegan Jones, redshirt junior

3: Christian Grubb, redshirt junior

4: Deshun Murrell, redshirt freshman

5: Tomarion Harden, freshman

6: Brian Kowall, redshirt sophomore



X Receiver

1: Jake Bobo, super senior

2: Jadyn Marshall, freshman

3: Matt Sykes, junior

4: Colson Yankoff, redshirt senior

5: Ezavier Staples, redshirt freshman

6: Braden Pegan, freshman

7: Ashton Authement, redshirt junior

Z Receiver

1: Kam Brown, redshirt junior

2: Kazmeir Allen, redshirt senior

3: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, sophomore

4: Devanti Dillard, redshirt sophomore

Slot Receiver

1: Logan Loya, junior

2: Josiah Norwood, redshirt senior

3: DJ Justice, redshirt freshman

4: Bradley Schlom, redshirt sophomore

Tight End

1: Michael Ezeike, super senior

2: Mike Martinez, redshirt junior

3: Jack Pederson, freshman

4: Carsen Ryan, freshman

5: David Priebe, redshirt senior

6: Michael Churich, redshirt junior

7: Hudson Habermehl, redshirt junior

8: Grant Norberg, redshirt sophomore

9: Lucas Egurbide, redshirt sophomore

10: Sam Summa, redshirt freshman

Left Tackle

1: Jon Gaines II, redshirt senior

2: Lucas Gramlick, redshirt senior

3: Patrick Selna, redshirt sophomore

Left Guard

1: Atonio Mafi, super senior

2: Baraka Beckett, redshirt senior

3: Luke Young, redshirt junior

4: Noah Pulealii, redshirt freshman

5: Taka Mahe, redshirt freshman

Center

1: Sam Marrazzo, super senior

2: Bruno Fina, redshirt sophomore

3: Benjamin Roy, redshirt freshman

Right Guard

1: Duke Clemens, senior

2: Josh Carlin, redshirt junior

3: Siale Taupaki, redshirt junior

4: Justin Williams, redshirt sophomore

Right Tackle

1: Garrett DiGiorgio, redshirt freshman

2: Thomas Cole, redshirt freshman

3: Sam Yoon, freshman

4: Brad Whitworth, redshirt junior

Defense

Defensive End

1: Mitchell Agude, super senior

2: Devin Aupiu, sophomore

3: Laiatu Latu, redshirt junior

4: Choe Bryant-Strother, redshirt sophomore

5: Christian Burkhalter, redshirt freshman

6: Hayden Nelson, redshirt freshman

Defensive Tackle

1: Odua Isibor, super senior

2: Martin Andrus Jr., super senior

3: Qunintin Somerville, redshirt freshman

4: Dovid Magna, redshirt junior

Defensive Tackle

1: Tyler Manoa, super senior

2: Jay Toia, sophomore

3: Hayden Harris, redshirt junior

4: Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi, redshirt junior

Raider

1: Bo Calvert, super senior

2: Carl Jones, senior

3: Joquarri Price, redshirt sophomore

4: DeAndre Gill, freshman

5: Adam Cohen, redshirt junior

6: James Dinneen, redshirt junior

Will Linebacker

1: Caleb Johnson, super senior

2: Ale Kaho, redshirt senior

3: Damian Sellers, junior

4: Jalen Woods, freshman

5: Carson Schwesinger, redshirt freshman

Mike Linebacker

1: Darius Muasau, senior

2: Kain Medrano, redshirt junior

3: JonJon Vaughns, junior

4: Jeremiah Trojan, redshirt sophomore

5: Kobey Fitzgerald, redshirt senior

6: Erich Osteen, redshirt junior

Striker

1: Martell Irby, redshirt senior

2: Shea Pitts, super senior

3: William Nimmo Jr., redshirt junior

4: Jake Newman, redshirt sophomore

5: Croix Stewart, freshman

Cornerback

1: Devin Kirkwood, sophomore

2: Mo Osling III, super senior

3: Patrick Jolly Jr., redshirt senior

4: Evan Thomas, redshirt sophomore

Cornerback

1: Azizi Hearn, super senior

2: John Humphrey, redshirt sophomore

3: Joshua Swift, redshirt sophomore

Safety

1: Kenny Churchwell III, redshirt senior

2: Kamari Ramsey, freshman

3: Alex Johnson, redshirt senior

4: Deavyn Woullard, redshirt junior

5: Kaleb Tuliau, redshirt junior

6: Isaiah Newcombe, redshirt freshman

Safety

1: Stephan Blaylock, super senior

2: Elisha Guidry, redshirt senior

3: Clint Stephens, freshman

4: Josh Moore, redshirt freshman

5: Parker Hogan, redshirt sophomore

6: Jelani Warren, redshirt junior



Special Teams

Kicker

1: Nicholas Barr-Mira, redshirt junior

2: Ari Libenson, redshirt sophomore

Punter

1: Chase Barry, freshman

2: Ari Libenson, redshirt sophomore

Kickoff Specialist

1: RJ Lopez, junior

2: Nicholas Barr-Mira, redshirt sophomore

Long Snapper

1: Jack Landherr IV, senior

2: Beau Gardner, redshirt sophomore

Kick Returner

1: Kazmeir Allen, redshirt senior

2: Keegan Jones, redshirt junior

Punt Returner

1: Logan Loya, junior

2: Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, sophomore

