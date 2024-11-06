Reflecting on 1986 Rose Bowl, the Last Time UCLA Faced Iowa
Friday's game between UCLA and Iowa will be the first time the Bruins and Hawkeyes have faced off in almost four decades.
Their last showdown came in the 1986 Rose Bowl, which of course, was a home game for the Bruins. It concluded their 1985-86 season, which they finished with a 9-2-1 record.
UCLA entered the matchup as the No. 13-ranked team in the nation, while the Hawkeyes came in ranked fourth in the country.
The Bruins were the champions of the Pac-10, and the Hawkeyes were the champions of the Big Ten, their only loss having come against Ohio State.
UCLA pulled off the upset, defeating Iowa 45-28. After the Hawkeyes scored first, the Bruins controlled the rest of the contest, never looking back. They would go on to score 10 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 7 in the third and 14 in the fourth.
UCLA was never outscored in a single quarter.
Much of Iowa's defeat could be attributed to the four first-half fumbles from Hawkeye running back Ronnie Harmon.
Offensively, the Bruins dominated, an effort led by former UCLA running back Eric Ball, who ran for 227 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Ball had been tasked with filling the void left by an injured Gaston Green. He did just that.
UCLA finished seventh in the final AP Poll that year.
On Friday, these two teams will be back in the very same place that memorable Rose Bowl took place.
Iowa leads the all-time series, 7-2.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.