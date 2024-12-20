REPORT: Analyst 'Worried' For UCLA's Rival, USC
UCLA football may not be preparing for a bowl game right now, but as far as the future goes, it seems to be in a better position than its crosstown rival, USC.
The Trojans have lose a good chunk of their 2024 roster to the transfer portal and have been on a steady decline in the win column over the past few seasons.
USC just barely clinched bowl eligibility, a year after finishing the regular season 7-5.
While the Trojans have brought in an impressive 2025 recruiting class and are making some gains in the portal, they still don't seem to be any better suited to get to where they want to be next season.
One analyst recently expressed his outlook on USC and its future.
During his appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Thursday, Fox Sports analyst and commentator Joel Klatt gave his take on the Trojans' current situation.
"I mean, when you lose Duce [Robinson] and you lose Kyron Hudson, like, they've got a major problem," Klatt said. "You can explain it away all you want. No, no, no, they've they've got a major problem on their hands. The fact is, is that if you were to sit here three and four years ago, five years ago, before NIL really became a thing, and you were to say, like, 'Hey, at some point in college football's future, you're going to have unlimited free agency, unlimited NIL and so players can choose where to go, they can choose what brands they want to play for in what markets they want to play in them,' you would have thought to yourself, 'Oh my gosh, that is Heaven for USC.' And here we are, and USC right now is spiraling, and that's that is a dangerous place to be, because when you lose momentum, it's almost impossible to get it back."
Klatt went on to say he is "worried for USC right now."
"Here's the problem: their roster is going to be less talented next year than it was this year," he said. "And Colin, they lost to they lost him to Maryland and to Minnesota. So if you're telling me their roster is going to be worse from a talent perspective, how can you expect their team to be better from the record perspective?"
