REPORT: Bruins to Retain Assistant Coach
The UCLA Bruins football program has done an excellent job this offseason of making changes within their player roster as well as the supporting coaching staff around Coach DeShaun Foster. Despite many new hires, the Bruins are likely bringing back their defensive coordinator.
According to 247Sports' Tracy Pierson, UCLA is expected to finalize a deal to bring back defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe for the foreseeable future. It seems all but wrapped up at this point as the Bruins as the program just needs to finalize and announce the deal, according to Pierson.
Malloe just wrapped up his first season as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Bruins after spending the previous season as the defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator from 2021 to 2022.
It was not like Malloe had nowhere else to go this offseason. He received interest from several other schools to become their defensive mind, but his love and passion for the Bruins program seemingly outweighed those opportunities.
"Since the season ended in late November, Malloe has seen a great deal of interest from other programs," Pierson said. "He was considered for the DC job at Florida State, which went to former UCLA linebacker and most recently Nebraska DC, Tony White."
Malloe commanded the fifth-best run defense in the nation last season, allowing 96.2 rush yards per game. He produced several players that have entered their names in the upcoming NFL Draft including All-American linebacker Carson Schwesinger and All-Big Ten defensive back Kaylin Moore.
The Bruins have done a sensational job this offseason recruiting through the transfer portal and are now ranked inside the top 10 in the nation in terms of transfer portal commitment rankings. Most of those transfers are on the defensive side and will surely help Malloe bolster his group next season.
There were only a few coaches this season that were reinstated as Foster was looking for a lot of fresh blood to coach his program next season. Tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel was promoted to assistant head coach, and Malloe will stay on staff as the commander of the defense.
