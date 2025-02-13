REPORT: UCLA Football Coaching Salaries
Rebuilding football programs is like building a house. If someone wants something done fast and cheap, it's not going to be good. If someone wants something done good and cheap, it's not going to be fast. Thus UCLA football is going with the fast and good route, costing the university a pretty penny.
According to a recent report by Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe are set to earn over $5.3 million dollars combined in 2025. It's not a bad number considering rival USC is paying head coach Lincoln Riley $11 million a season but it's also an indication of how serious UCLA is towards building their football brand.
UCLA is taking care of its own but it has also flashed the cash for new assistants this offseason.
"New UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri will make more than $1 million in annual compensation as part of the two-year contract he signed after replacing Eric Bieniemy, according to documents reviewed by The Times as part of a public records request," Bolch wrote. "Sunseri’s contract, which will pay him $785,000 per year in base salary and talent fee, also included a one-time hiring bonus of $250,000 and a retention bonus of $50,000 for staying on the job 30 days after he signed his contract in December.
"Sunseri, who turned 36 in December, will receive additional retention bonuses of $215,000 if he remains on the job through April 30; $207,500 if he remains on the job through April 30, 2026; and $207,500 if he remains on the job through the end of the 2026 season."
According to Bolch's report, the Bruins' newest hires, promotions and raises for coaches and members of their front office staff will cost UCLA well over $3 million in 2025, and that number will increase next season. These numbers do not include potential performance bonuses.
While UCLA is projected to be spending over $10 million on its football staff annually to finish the decade, it's the cost of trying to be successful.
To be fair, it could be worse. Purdue is paying Ryan Walters $9.3 million to not coach it, so UCLA is at the very least, investing in something that should pay dividends if its investment works out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.