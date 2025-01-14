REPORT: UCLA's Schwesinger's Projected Role in the NFL
It's getting to be that time of year for NFL Draft talk.
If your team isn't still playing, you're thinking about it. If it is still alive in the NFL postseason right now, its general manager and scouts are thinking about it.
As is the case every year, it's going to be all that's talked about in the NFL world once the Super Bowl wraps up.
UCLA football has a few prospects expected to be taken in this year's NFL Draft, headlined by one of the 2025 class' top linebackers, Carson Schwesinger. The former walk-on had an exceptional breakout season in what was his final collegiate campaign this past year, leading the nation in solo tackles (90) and the Big Ten in combined tackles (136), which was the third-best mark in the country.
Schwesinger was a finalist for the 2024 Butkus Award and was received All-Big Ten First Team honors for his standout 2024 campaign.
The four-year Bruin linebacker declared for the NFL Draft last month, and now, the question is: where will he go in this year's draft?
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has Schwesinger going as high as the second round. He also projects him to be a starter.
"Schwesinger projects as a starting MIKE linebacker for an NFL defense," Crabbs wrote in his recent scouting report for the prospect. "His natural instincts appear to be off the charts, and he’s athletic enough to play in space as a middle-of-the-field defender — including running the pole as a Tampa-2 defender in the middle.
"Schwesinger’s ceiling is that of an impact starter, although NFL teams should be leery of his early opportunities given the leap in speed and strength of NFL opposition as a one-year college starter. "
Quite the flip for a player who had recorded just 28 tackles in total prior to his final season with the Bruins. A walk-on to an NFL starter -- it's a story we've heard before, but rarely in this potential case. Schwesinger made the leap to stardom in merely one season, and "leap" is an understatement.
Schwesinger should be an appealing prospect for NFL teams, and his stock could grow even more depending on how well he does at the combine.
